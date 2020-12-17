Who kicked the best goal? Have your say!
Watch the nominees each round, vote for your favourite goal and go into the running to win the major prize of $10,000 cash thanks to Rebel at the end of the 2020 AFL home and away season.
Results widget
Watch the nominees each round, vote for your favourite goal and go into the running to win the major prize of $10,000 cash thanks to Rebel at the end of the 2020 AFL home and away season.
Results widget
View the contenders for the 2020 Rebel Goal of the Year
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.