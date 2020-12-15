2020 AFL REBEL MARK OF THE YEAR COMPETITION – PRIZES AND TERMS

2020 Fan Winner

Congratulations Sharon McGrath, major prize winner of $10,000 cash thanks to Rebel.

Prizes

Watch the nominees each round, vote for your favourite mark and go into the running to win the major prize of $10,000 cash thanks to Rebel at the end of the 2020 AFL home and away season.

How it works

Each week's nominated marks are selected by the AFL and the weekly winning mark is in your hands.

For your shot at the major prize of $10,000 cash thanks to Rebel, simply vote for your favourite mark via Google or markoftheyear.afl and register your details.

Please refer to the voting opening and closing times and draw date listed in the Terms and Conditions below, as exact days of the week may change depending on the fixture for each round.

At the conclusion of the home and away season, the AFL Game Analysis Committee will select the best three marks from a selection of 23 (the 18 weekly winners, along with 5 other contenders as determined by AFL Media). The best three will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the selection committee.

The winning AFL player of the 2020 Rebel Mark of the Year will be announced at the 2020 Brownlow Medal.

So watch, vote and win now!

Terms and Conditions of Entry for the "2020 AFL Mark of the Year Competition"

ENTRY

This document contains the terms and conditions of entry (“these Terms”) into the 2020 AFL Mark of the Year Competition (“Promotion”). Entry into this Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms. The Promoter is the Australian Football League (“AFL”) ABN 97 489 912 318 of 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Promoter”). The Promotion will open 2:00pm on Monday, 23 March 2020 and will continue until at least seven (7) days after the Final Round has commenced, being no later than 24 December 2020 (“Promotion Period”). All times in these Terms are expressed in the local time of Melbourne, Victoria. Entry is open to all people excluding employees of the Promoter and other agencies, firms or companies associated with this Promotion, and their immediate families. Only Australian residents will be eligible to win the prize in this Promotion. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. Non-Australian Entrants will not be eligible for prizes.

ENTRY CONDITIONS

The Promoter reserves the right not to accept a registration for any Entrant or to disqualify an Entrant if the Promoter considers that the registration contains anything defamatory or is otherwise inappropriate. An Entrant may only register as an individual. The AFL will be conducting the 2020 AFL Mark of the Year competition (“Competition”). This Promotion will be conducted in conjunction with the Competition. In the Competition, AFL media representatives as selected by the Promoter (“AFL Media”) will select three (3) marks from the matches played in the relevant 2020 AFL home and away round (“Competition Round”) and announce and publish the marks at markoftheyear.afl (“Online Entry Site”). At the end of all Competition Rounds the AFL Game Analysis Committee will select the best three marks from a selection of 22 (the 17 round winners, along with 5 other contenders as determined by the AFL Media). The best three will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the selection committee. These best three voted marks (in case of any tie, the Chairperson of the AFL Game Analysis Committee will have a deciding vote) will be announced and published on the Online Entry Site, for the purpose of determining the overall 2020 AFL Mark of the Year for the Competition (“Final Round”). Entrants can complete their entry during the Promotion Period by:

Submitting a vote in any one of the seventeen (17) Competition Rounds or the Final Round via the Online Entry Site or through Google (after signing into their Gmail account);

Registering their details via the on-line registration form located on the Online Entry Site;

Opting-in to subscribe to the free weekly newsletter "The AFL Runner" unless previously subscribed (in which case the subscription will carry over) in accordance with the AFL Privacy Policy that can be viewed at afl.com.au/privacy; and

Indicating their acceptance of these Terms (“Qualifying Entry”).

Voting for each Competition Round and the Final Round will open and close as follows –

(a) Voting will open for each Competition Round at 2pm the day after the last game of each Competition Round.

(b) Voting will close for each Competition Round at 10am the day of the commencement of the next Competition Round or in the case of the final Competition Round, 48 hours from the commencement of voting. Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms, voting for each Competition Round will be available for a minimum of 48 hours.

(c) Voting in the Final Round will commence five days after the end of voting in the final Competition Round and will remain open for a period of seven (7) days.

Entrants can only vote for one (1) mark in each of the seventeen (17) Competition Rounds and the Final Round. Each entrant may only have one (1) entry into the Major Prize Draw.

MAJOR PRIZE

Entrants will receive one (1) entry into the Major Prize Draw for the final time they submit a vote relating to that Competition Round or Final Round. Each Entrant may only have one (1) entry in the Major Prize Draw. A random prize draw will be conducted at the Australian Football League, 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Draw Location”) from all entries received relating to each Competition Round or Final Round by the Promoter at 10:00am on the day seven (7) days after voting has ended in the Final Round (being no later than 31 December 2020) subject to each Entrant only having one (1) entry in the draw (“Major Prize Draw”). The first Entrant with a valid Qualifying Entry drawn in the Major Prize Draw will win $10,000 (valued at $10,000 Inc. GST) (“Major Prize”). The Major Prize winner will be contacted in writing within 2 working days of the date of being drawn a winner, and their name will be published on the Online Entry Site within 2 working days of the draw. The Major Prize will be awarded by the Promoter in the form of a cheque in the winner’s name or if the prize-winner so requests, by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to an account nominated by the prize-winner.

UNCLAIMED PRIZE DRAW

In the event that the Major Prize has not been claimed within 3 months of notifying that winner of the prize, the winner forfeits their prize and the prize is entered in an Unclaimed Prize Draw that will be conducted via a random prize draw at 10am on the day three months and five days after the initial draw at the Draw Location. The prize winner will be contacted in writing within working 2 days and their name published on the Online Entry Site immediately following the Unclaimed Prize Draw. The Unclaimed Prize will be awarded by the Promoter in the form of a cheque in the winner’s name or if the prize-winner so requests, by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to an account nominated by the prize-winner. If more than one person attempts to claim the prize, the Promoter has sole and absolute discretion to determine which of those persons is the winning Entrant(s), subject to any direction of a relevant authority.

MINORS

If an Entrant is under 18 years, they must have their parent or guardian's consent to enter the Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to request this consent in writing. If consent in writing is requested, the winner's nominated parent/legal guardian will be required to include the words "in consideration of AFL agreeing to admit the Entrant into this Promotion, [name of Parent or Guardian] agrees to be bound by the terms of entry into the Promotion" in such written consent. If a prize winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner's nominated parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. Minors may use the prize, but they must have consent from their parent or legal guardian (which the Promoter may request in writing).

GENERAL