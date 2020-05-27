2021 Four'N Twenty AFLW Mark of the Year fan winner

At the conclusion of the 2021 NAB AFLW home and away season, the AFLW Awards Committee will select the best three marks from a selection of 12 (the 9 round winners, along with 3 other contenders as determined by the AFL). The best three will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the selection committee.

Voting will open after the 2021 NAB AFLW home and away season for the 2021 AFLW Mark of the Year and the overall winner will be selected by the AFLW Awards Committee (counted as 10 votes) and by public voting (counted as 1 vote).

The winning player of the 2021 AFLW Mark of the Year will be announced at the 2021 W Awards.

Terms and Conditions of Entry for the "2021 AFLW Mark of the Year Competition"

ENTRY

This document contains the terms and conditions of entry (“these Terms”) into the 2021 AFLW Mark of the Year Competition (“Promotion”). Entry into this Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms. The Promoter is the Australian Football League (“AFL”) ABN 97 489 912 318 of 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Promoter”). The Promotion will open at 5:00pm on Thursday, 1 April 2021 (or, if later, the Wednesday immediately following the conclusion of the 2021 NAB AFLW home and away season as determined by the AFL) and will continue for a period of seven (7) days, being no later than 24 December 2021(“Promotion Period”). All times in these Terms are expressed in the local time of Melbourne, Victoria. Entry is open to all people excluding employees of the Promoter and other agencies, firms or companies associated with this Promotion, and their immediate families. Only Australian residents will be eligible to win the prize in this Promotion. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. Non-Australian Entrants will not be eligible for prizes.

ENTRY CONDITIONS

The Promoter reserves the right not to accept a registration for any Entrant or to disqualify an Entrant if the Promoter considers that the registration contains anything defamatory or is otherwise inappropriate. An Entrant may only register as an individual. The AFL will be conducting the 2021 AFLW Mark of the Year (“Competition”). This Promotion will be conducted in conjunction with the Competition. In the Competition, at the end of the 2021 NAB AFLW home and away season, the AFLW Awards Committee (as selected by the Promoter) will select the best three marks from a selection of 12 (the 9 round winners, along with 3 other contenders as determined by the AFL) and announce and publish the marks at https://womens.afl/markoftheyear (“Online Entry Site”) for the purpose of determining the winner of the Competition. The selection of the best three marks will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the selection committee (in case of any tie, the Chairperson of the AFLW Awards Committee will have a deciding vote). The winner of the Competition will be selected by the AFLW Awards Committee (counted as 10 votes) and by public voting (counted as 1 vote). Entrants can complete their entry in the Promotion during the Promotion Period by: Submitting a vote via the Online Entry Site or through Google (after signing into their Gmail account); Registering their details via the on-line registration form located on the Online Entry Site; Opting-in to subscribe to the free weekly newsletter "The AFL Runner" unless previously subscribed (in which case the subscription will carry over) in accordance with the AFL Privacy Policy that can be viewed at www.afl.com.au/privacy; and Indicating their acceptance of these Terms (“Qualifying Entry”). Entrants can only vote for one (1) mark. Each entrant may only have one (1) entry into the Prize Draw.

PRIZE

Entrants will receive one (1) entry into the Prize Draw for the final time they submit a vote during the Promotion Period. A random prize draw will be conducted at the Australian Football League, 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Draw Location”) from all entries received at 10:00am on the day seven (7) days after end of the Promotion Period (being no later than 31 December 2021) subject to each Entrant only having one (1) entry in the draw (“Prize Draw”). The first Entrant with a valid Qualifying Entry drawn in the Prize Draw will win $5,000 (valued at $5,000 including GST) (“Prize”). The Prize winner will be contacted in writing within 2 working days of the date of being drawn a winner, and their name will be published on the Online Entry Site within 2 working days of the Prize Draw. The Prize will be awarded by the Promoter in the form of a cheque in the winner’s name or if the prize-winner so requests, by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to an account nominated by the prize-winner.

UNCLAIMED PRIZE DRAW

In the event that the Prize has not been claimed within 3 months of notifying that winner of the prize, the winner forfeits their prize and the prize is entered in an Unclaimed Prize Draw that will be conducted via a random prize draw at 10am on the day three months and five days after the initial draw at the Draw Location. The prize winner will be contacted in writing within working 2 days and their name published on the Online Entry Site immediately following the Unclaimed Prize Draw. The Unclaimed Prize will be awarded by the Promoter in the form of a cheque in the winner’s name or if the prize-winner so requests, by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to an account nominated by the prize-winner. If more than one person attempts to claim the Prize, the Promoter has sole and absolute discretion to determine which of those persons is the winning Entrant(s), subject to any direction of a relevant authority.

MINORS

If an Entrant is under 18 years, they must have their parent or guardian's consent to enter the Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to request this consent in writing. If consent in writing is requested, the winner's nominated parent/legal guardian will be required to include the words "in consideration of AFL agreeing to admit the Entrant into this Promotion, [name of Parent or Guardian] agrees to be bound by the terms of entry into the Promotion" in such written consent. If a Prize winner is under the age of 18 years, the Prize will be awarded to the winner's nominated parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. Minors may use the Prize, but they must have consent from their parent or legal guardian (which the Promoter may request in writing).

GENERAL