Testing the accordion widget and menu
-
Darcy unpacked: Why the 'political buff' wants to be Pies' next captain
DARCY Moore is built differently.
The night before Collingwood took on – and defeated – Fremantle, his teammates were watching Dreamtime at the 'G.
Moore was watching another contest.
"I'm a bit of a political buff so I was glued to the election coverage," Moore tells AFL.com.au.
"I was all by myself. None of the boys were interested in watching with me."
Closer to home, it's another leadership position that appeals to Moore.
While he's certainly in no rush to oust skipper Scott Pendlebury, the 26-year-old would like to be his successor.
And there's some history there, too. The All-Australian's father, Peter, was the Magpies' captain in the early 1980s.
"It'd be a real honour," Moore said. "To learn off Scott has been amazing."
After penning a six-year deal earlier this year, Moore will remain a one-club player.
It was a major coup for Collingwood and coach Craig McRae, with Moore widely considered one of the best defenders in the competition.
But with those lofty expectations comes even greater attention and scrutiny.
"It's obviously part of the job," he said.
"Your highs are commented on a lot and the lows are commented on as well."
Moore found that out the hard way, with back-to-back performances against Richmond and Western Bulldogs, where he uncharacteristically had his colours lowered, and his commitment questioned.
A similar criticism was also levelled at Moore's teammate Brodie Grundy, whose long-term contract extension has him anchored at Collingwood until the end of 2027.
"A six-year deal is a massive commitment when you're 25 or 26 years old," Moore says.
"I'm hugely committed to this club and this group and want to see success. That's why we play footy.
"You don't set the alarm for 5.30 or six o'clock every day if you're not committed."
Moore is thoughtful and highly articulate with his responses.
Away from the footy field, he has a plethora of other interests. He's an avid reader, loves live music and has the taste for travel.
Throw in a commerce degree and one to come in international relations and it's easy to see Moore is well and truly set up for life after football.
But the 26-year-old is cognisant that's not the case for the entire playing cohort, as demonstrated recently by former St Kilda defender Sam Fisher, who is facing drug-trafficking charges.
And it's something Moore is committed to changing, as part of his role as a board member for the AFL Players' Association.
"I think we're definitely making steps, but like all young men this is a difficult topic," Moore sid.
"It's something that maybe historically we haven't dealt with properly, and maybe there's a generational gap in that.
"I'm certainly seeing young guys come in who are certainly able to express themselves and aren't afraid to put their hand up when struggling."
Moore is helping to lead that change. A safe set of hands, on and off the field.
-
LISTEN: American Pie stands tall in epic game
IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Epic Pies-Blues clash unpacked
- Importance of Mason Cox and Ollie Henry
- Dockers are the real deal
- Suns' best is good enough to make finals
In today's episode
0:38 – Collingwood v Carlton was "one of the games of the season"
2:55 – The Craig McRae "rollercoaster"
3:56 – Mason Cox delivers
6:10 – Darcy Moore v Charlie Curnow
7:10 – A key injury to the Blues
10:34 – Fremantle return to form in style
14:58 – Steven May’s injury proved costly
17:30 – Stuart Dew has an opportunity to make finals
-
Nine things we learned: Comeback Lion ready to explode
IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover that the Dockers are good enough to challenge for their inaugural flag, the Tigers need to find a key forward and a young Lion is ready to make the leap.
Check our what our team discovered in round 11 below.
1. 'Flagmantle' is legitimate
After a hot start to the season that saw the Dockers win six consecutive games, their performances in rounds 9-10 against Gold Coast and Collingwood set off fears about Fremantle’s genuine ability to contend this year. But those thoughts were put to rest on Saturday, as Justin Longmuir’s side trumped Melbourne with a stunning second half to end the Demons’ 17-game winning streak. It was done at the MCG in what will be the Dockers’ only game at the venue in the home and away season and also saw them wrestle back the game into their hands after trailing by 25 points at half-time. It was a famous Freo victory and will add important belief to the Dockers that they can beat anyone, anywhere. Melbourne remains the best team in the AFL by some distance but the Dockers showed how to beat the Demons, something that has looked inconceivable in recent times. - Callum Twomey
2. Richmond is going to have a key forward problem in the future
Tom Lynch is only sidelined for another match or two with his hamstring issue, but his absence against Sydney revealed a lack of key forward depth. The Tigers opted for a smaller attack, bringing in Jack Graham and using a resting ruck in Ivan Soldo or Toby Nankervis as the second tall. They were able to catch the Swans out when playing their quick, scrambling style, but struggled to match them in the air. Jack Riewoldt will be 34 in October, and after the unexpected double departures of Mabior Chol (Gold Coast) and Callum Coleman-Jones (North Melbourne) last year, there are no developing key talls on the list – Sarah Black
3. Mason Cox isn't done yet
Cox has produced better performances in bigger moments, but in the context of where his career sits, this was as important as it gets for the American. The 31-year-old has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the past two years, managing only seven games in 2021 before he secured an extension in late October. Cox was substituted out of last Sunday's game against Fremantle with a dislocated finger and was in doubt to face the Blues. But he stood up and delivered at the MCG on Sunday. It wasn't the numbers, it was the impact. He kicked a crucial goal late, hauled in four marks – all contested – and laid important tackles, defying gravity at times for a 211cm ruckman-forward. The Texan isn't done with yet at AFL level. – Josh Gabelich
BARRETT Blues, Dees' MVPs aren't who you think they are
4. Jezza has the League's best snap
Jeremy Cameron isn't your typical key forward with his ability to kick running goals. That was on display in Saturday's win over Adelaide, where two of his four goals for the game were brilliant long-range snaps. Generating distance, not accuracy, can often be a challenge with snaps yet Cameron kicked truly from 40m out with a left-foot snap across his body from a third-quarter throw-in. The ex-Giants forward showcased his array in the fourth term, with another snap but this time he was hemmed in on the boundary not suited to a left footer. Sharp shooter. - Ben Somerford
5. Cam Rayner is ready to take off
Now half-a-season back following his ruptured ACL, Cam Rayner is a whisker away from taking games over on his own. With Hugh McCluggage (hamstring) sidelined against the Giants, Rayner was thrown on-ball more often, attending 17 centre bounces, and cashing in with the extra opportunities. The former No.1 draft pick had career highs in disposals (25), contested possessions (12) and clearances (six) and was also able to chip in with a goal and two goal assists. Rayner’s power through congestion is a difference-maker for Brisbane, as is his penetrating kicking inside forward 50. His upward trajectory is a major factor why the Lions can be better in 2022 than 2021. – Michael Whiting
6. The Eagles are on the verge of an historic low
The excuses at West Coast and the reasons for their plight this season can't be ignored, because the availability crisis the Eagles went through was unmatched. But neither can what has happened as they are emerging from it, because the extent of their struggles is also becoming unprecedented for the club. If the Eagles lose to Adelaide next Saturday at Adelaide Oval, it will be the club's worst start to a season in its 36-year history. The Eagles have never gone 1-11, even in their only wooden spoon year (2010). They had also only ever suffered one 100-point loss on home soil in a successful history. Saturday night's 101-point loss was their second by that margin or more this year. The talent is there on paper, but compromised seasons are now telling. A lot will need to change to get to, and pass, the four wins the club had in 2008 and 2010. – Nathan Schmook
7. The Suns are (finally) set for a serious finals tilt
Not since 2014, when the Suns sat in eighth spot after round 16 before Gary Ablett jnr did his shoulder, have finals looked as much a possibility for Gold Coast as they do right now. And not only is there no longer a reliance on a star as bright as Ablett, this side's talent is as evenly distributed as any in the League. Stuart Dew has refused to get involved in talk that involved the words 'Alastair Clarkson' and instead just concentrated on the job at hand. Yes, they're sitting a win and percentage outside the eight after victory against Hawthorn on Saturday night but with only two matches for the rest of the year against teams currently in the eight, the Suns have reason to dream of September, and Dew can dream of a 2023 with Ben King at his disposal. – Howard Kimber
8. The future is now for the Saints
A lot has been made of the talent the Saints have attracted from other clubs, but on Sunday afternoon against North Melbourne, it was the next generation of young talent that stood up. Marcus Windhager, taken with pick No.47 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, hasn't missed a beat since coming into the Saints side in round four. After an underwhelming debut in round one, Mitch Owens was back in the side against the Kangaroos and looked immediately at home. While the Saints picked up those two relatively cheaply, their prized first-round draft pick from the same year, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, is going great guns as well. His speed and silky ball use has given the Saints some polish and improved their forward 50 entries. Not to mention the incredible bang-for-buck they've received from Cooper Sharman who has kicked a goal in every game he's played since being picked up in the 2020 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. With Max King firing on all cylinders, and young midfielder Ryan Byrnes waiting in the wings, the future isn't just bright now, but right now for the Saints. – Sophie Welsh
9. Crunch time has come early for Port
After starting the season 0-5, and with its season hanging by a thread, Port Adelaide has found a way to get to the bye with a 5-6 record to sit just outside the top eight. It's been a marked turnaround and gives the Power a chance of taking part in September action, something that looked incredibly unlikely after their round five loss against Carlton. Following a bye round 12, Port has three matches that are likely to have a significant bearing on whether they play finals. In round 13, the Power tackle the Tigers, who are currently four points above them on the ladder, at the MCG. A week later, Port hosts Sydney (seventh on the ladder with one more win than them), while in round 14, the Power will welcome the Suns, who are just below Port (on percentage), to the Adelaide Oval. – Trent Masenhelder
-
Pies hold off rivals in thriller as Blues suffer costly loss
IT WAS built up like a final. They showed up like it was a final. And it delivered a game that felt like it was worth much more than four premiership points.
Carlton has been the flavour of the month for the past month – and most of 2022 under a new coach and a new regime at Princes Park – but it was Collingwood who produced its best win of the year in front of 80,627 people at the MCG on Sunday.
MAGPIES v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
The Blues kicked the final three goals of the game and finished with a full head of steam, before Jack Silvagni had a snap at goal in the final 30 seconds that narrowly missed. There was another stoppage inside 50 and a non-call for a high tackle before the final siren sounded for a four-point Collingwood victory – 11.13 (79) to 11.9 (75).
Carlton was hit with a major blow in the opening quarter and could be without Jacob Weitering for the foreseeable future after the star key defender – who looked set for a maiden Therabody All-Australian blazer – suffered a shoulder injury, substituted out of the game before the first break.
Collingwood made the most of the missing intercepting star, taking 18 marks inside 50 to nine, following a moment that proved pivotal.
Mason Cox's career looked over a month ago, just like it did late last season when he had to wait until the end of October to find out if he would get another contract. But it is far from over after the American produced his best performance in years.
Everyone remembers Cox's performances against Richmond in the 2018 preliminary final and West Coast in the 2020 elimination final, but with his chances running out – and with Brodie Grundy missing with a PCL injury – the 31-year-old turned the game in a stunning second-half performance.
For those around Richmond and East Melbourne, fans started converging on the area around the MCG from midday – more than three hours before the opening bounce – ahead of the most anticipated clash between these two arch-rivals in a long, long time. Scarves, beanies and guernsey were everywhere.
It is only May, but it felt like a final from the opening bounce. And it didn't take long for it to feel like there was more than four points on the line. Taylor Adams nailed Patrick Cripps in a crunching tackle and they went for each other when they hit the deck in the pocket Wayne Harmes made famous. Moments later Scott Pendlebury laid a strong hit on Sam Walsh.
Collingwood dominated a 20-minute patch in the opening half, but kicked 1.6 in that space with Jack Ginnivan and Ollie Henry wasting opportunities from gettable spots, before Carlton kicked two goals in two minutes through Cripps and Walsh. It changed, just like that. The Blues kicked the final two goals of the quarter to head into the main break with all the momentum.
Then Patrick Lipinski moved to half-forward at the start of the third quarter and kicked the first two goals of the second half. Collingwood dominated the third quarter, holding Carlton goalless for the first time in a quarter in 2022 to march towards the most memorable victory.
But just when the game looked all over, Carlton found a gear late to push the game to its limit, courtesy of Charlie Curnow who found himself involved in a game within the game against Therabody All-Australian defender Darcy Moore.
Curnow finished with 4.2 from nine disposals and four marks in a contest where he narrowly took the points from Moore, moving further ahead in the Coleman Medal to 37 goals after 11 rounds – five clear of Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron.
Just in case the rivalry between Collingwood and Carlton needed anything extra, it got it. This time it was in the coaches' boxes. Michael Voss and Craig McRae were key players in Brisbane's three-peat under Leigh Matthews between 2001 and 2003. They returned to the same ground they won those premierships on, this time as senior coaches.
McRae got the points first up, keeping Collingwood in the finals hunt at 6-5, level with the Western Bulldogs, who moved into eighth spot after smashing West Coast in Perth. The Magpies have now won as many games as they did in 2021, when they finished 17th on the ladder.
ANOTHER KEY DEFENDER DOWN?
The Blues might need to consider a key defender in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, given they are without Mitch McGovern, Oscar McDonald and Caleb Marchbank, following the departure of Liam Jones during the pre-season due to his decision not to be vaccinated. If the Therabody All-Australian team was picked mid-year, Weitering would have been measured up for his blazer. But now the former No.1 pick could be set for an extended period on the sidelines. Carlton has been able to navigate around the loss of Harry McKay and Marc Pittonet during the early stages of the season. Can they handle the loss of Weitering?
MURPHY'S LAW
In the same week Collingwood lost another key defender following the retirement of Jordan Roughead, another one stood up and produced a performance that shows he has a future in this backline. Nathan Murphy returned from injury last week in Perth after missing the first two months of the season. With Mark Keane retiring in January and Charlie Dean missing the season to date due to a foot injury, Murphy produced arguably the finest performance of his career to date.
LIFE IN THE AMERICAN?
Cox has always attracted attention since he arrived on the AFL scene. That's what happens when you're a 211cm Texan playing for one of the biggest clubs in the land. Cox returned to Collingwood's 22 for the trip across to Perth last weekend but only lasted a quarter after suffering a dislocated finger against Fremantle. Cox was in doubt early in the week but got up and delivered one of his best performances in years. It wasn’t the numbers, it was the impact. Cox plucked six marks, four via a contest, providing Collingwood with aerial threat. And he laid a massive tackle, finishing with four for the game to go with an important goal in the last quarter.
COLLINGWOOD 3.4 4.8 7.12 11.13 (79)
CARLTON 2.2 6.2 6.7 11.9 (75)
GOALS
Collingwood: Henry 3, Lipinski 2, Sidebottom 2, De Goey, Elliott, Cox, Brown
Carlton: Curnow 4, Owies 2, Cerra, Cripps, Durdin, Walsh, Motlop
BEST
Collingwood: J.Daicos, Crisp, De Goey, Lipinski, Cox, Henry, Noble, Howe
Carlton: Walsh, Saad, Docherty, Cripps, Curnow, Hewett, Cerra
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Carlton: Weitering (shoulder)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Beau McCreery (unused)
Carlton: Jack Carroll (replaced Jacob Weitering in the second quarter)
Crowd: 80,627
-
Dees set for huge boost with FOUR flag heroes to return
MELBOURNE expects four premiership players to return from injury after a loss coach Simon Goodwin describes as inevitable.
Half-back Christian Salem – who hasn't played since round one – Tom McDonald, James Harmes and Ed Langdon are all likely selections for Saturday night's clash against Sydney.
Salem (knee), McDonald (ankle), Harmes (hamstring) and Langdon (ribs) all missed the Demons' loss to Fremantle on Saturday.
The result ended Melbourne's 17-game winning streak that included last year's premiership.
"It's just the reality of footy, you are going to lose," Goodwin told SEN on Monday.
"No team has gone through any season undefeated at any stage in the history of the game so it (losing) is going to happen.
"You don't want to lose but you get another set of information, it reaffirms what is important to you, what you need to be good at."
Key backman Steven May will miss the MCG fixture against the Swans after being concussed in the first quarter in the loss to the Dockers.
"Normally we would have Tom McDonald, who we lost on the Friday heading into the game, who could go back for us," Goodwin said.
"We had to readjust, we were a little bit light on for talls down back and to Fremantle's credit, their system is very strong and to break down system you have got to win a lot of contests whether it be air or ground.
"And we weren't able to do that on the weekend."
Goodwin doubted whether Fremantle had found a blueprint for others to follow to dismantle the Demons.
"We have those challenges for the last 18 months where teams have thrown different stuff at us and tried to break us down in various areas," he said.
"What we do as a group ... is we learn from those scenarios.
"There's areas of the game that reinforced to us on the weekend what we need to be strong at.
"If you ... give up territory and clearance like we did on the weekend and you can't win enough contests at air and ground (level), you're going to suffer the consequences against good teams and that was a really clear thing for us at the weekend."
-
2022 rebel VFLW Finals week one fixture
The AFL has today confirmed the fixture for Week One of the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series.
Saturday June 11
Qualifying Final, Essendon (1st) v Hawthorn (2nd)
Windy Hill, 11:05am AEST
Second Elimination Final, Geelong (4th) v Southern Saints (5th)
Deakin Uni Waurn Ponds, 1:05pm AEST
Sunday June 12
First Elimination Final, Casey Demons (3rd) v Collingwood (6th)
Casey Fields, 11:35am AEST
Entry to all rebel VFLW finals is free.
All matches in Weeks One to Three of the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series will be broadcast live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The AFL is pleased to confirm the 2022 rebel VFLW Grand Final will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, with the match to be played at Port Melbourne’s ETU Stadium on Sunday July 3.
AFL Head of State League Competitions Jennie Loughnan said the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series would showcase the highest standard of state league football for women in Victoria.
“After an entertaining home and away season, we look ahead to the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series with great anticipation,” Loughnan said.
“As the state’s premier women’s football league, the rebel VFLW Competition has continued to showcase the state’s best football talent. This is highlighted by the number of players who have recently been signed to AFLW clubs for the upcoming season.
“We have been delighted to be able to take the rebel VFLW Competition to more people in 2022 by live streaming every game live and free and we are thrilled to have all finals streamed on the AFL platform and the Grand Final broadcast on the Seven Network.
“The increased exposure of the rebel VFLW competition throughout the 2022 season has been a great asset for the clubs, players and fans.
“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank all clubs, players, umpires, venues and our broadcast and commercial partners for their tremendous support of the rebel VFLW Competition and wish all players and clubs the best of luck ahead of the Finals Series.”
The 2022 rebel VFLW season comprised a 14-round home-and-away fixture followed by a pre-finals bye. Six teams will contest the four-week finals series culminating in the 2022 rebel VFLW Grand Final on Sunday July 3.
The last VFLW premier was Collingwood in 2019, with the 2020 season cancelled and the 2021 season called off before the Grand Final between Collingwood and Geelong could be played.
2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series Structure
Week Two
Saturday June 18 and/or Sunday June 19
First Semi Final: Loser of Qualifying Final v Lower ranked winner from Elimination Finals (Venue, Date, Time TBC)
Second Semi Final: Winner of Qualifying Final v Higher ranked winner from Elimination Finals (Venue, Date, Time TBC)
Week Three
Sunday June 26
First Preliminary Final: Loser of Second Semi Final v Winner of First Semi Final
(ETU Stadium, Time TBC)
Week Four
Sunday July 3
Grand Final: Winner of Second Semi Final v Winner of Preliminary Final
(ETU Stadium, Time TBC)
The higher ranked team on the rebel VFLW Ladder at the conclusion of the Home and Away Season will play host to matches in Weeks One and Two of the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series.
Both the Preliminary Final and Grand Final will be played at Port Melbourne’s ETU Stadium.
To qualify to play in the 2022 rebel VFLW Finals Series:
- VFLW listed players must have played one game during the Home and Away Season
- 2022 AFLW listed players must have played three games during the Home and Away Season
- Clubs can select a maximum of 10 AFLW listed players in all matches of the Finals Series