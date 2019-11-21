AFL Education

The AFL is committed to ensuring safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for all people involved in Australian Football.

To achieve this, the AFL will adopt a specific and consistent approach to a range of social issues, underpinned by education, awareness-raising activities, support services, social responsibilities, research and evaluation, and compliance.

Select any key social issue to access online education, contact support services and download key information.

Report Inappropriate Behaviour

The AFL is committed to creating safe and inclusive environments for individuals who have been subjected to disrespectful conduct, sexual harassment, assault or threatening behaviour within our industry.

A critical element of creating safe and inclusive environments for individuals is a transparent process of the management of complaints or incidents of disrespectful conduct which includes sexual harassment, sexual or other assault (including threats), violence against women, discrimination based on sex, pregnancy, family responsibilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status.

If you wish to report inappropriate behaviour please complete the online form and we will endeavour to contact you within 48 hours.

