Anti-doping

It is important to understand that all club players and officials of any Australian Football Competition that is operated and managed under the laws of Australian Football are bound by the AFL Anti-Doping Code (ADC).

Breaches under the AFL ADC can result in sanctions that prevent a person(s) from performing any role at any sporting club for up to four years.

The AFL’s Anti-Doping code exists:

To ensure that the AFL Competition is conducted upon the basis of athletic prowess and natural levels of fitness and development and not on any pharmacologically enhanced performance;

To protect Players from using substances which may cause acute or long term harm to their bodies;

To educate the Players to understand the dangers and consequences of the use of performance enhancing substances; and

To set an example for all participants in the sport of Australian Football by condemning the use of performance enhancing substances.

The Issue

Performance enhancing drugs are used by some athletes to gain an unfair advantage over other athletes.

The use of performance enhancing drugs are not only dangerous to the health of the athlete, but also undermine the integrity of sporting competitions and prevent athletes from competing on a level playing field.

The key organisations involved in protecting sports from doping are:

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA): The international governing body that promotes, coordinates and monitors the fight against doping in sport in all its forms. Responsible for the development and implementation of the ‘Prohibited List’ and monitors the ‘World Anti-Doping Code’.

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA): The Australian Government Agency that manages doping control, education and enforcement of the Anti-Doping Rules in Australia.

Australian Football League (AFL): Complies with the WADA Code and the National Anti-Doping Scheme by implementing and enforcing the AFL Anti-Doping Code.

Education Resources

To undertake the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency’s online education program related to the Anti-Doping Code. Visit www.asada.gov.au for more information.

To view videos surrounding the issue of doping visit www.youtube.com/user/asadavideo

Documents for Download