Problem Gambling
The AFL Gambling Regulations exist to protect the integrity of the AFL competition of match-fixing and corruption, and outline the responsibilities of all those people who work within the AFL industry, either paid or unpaid.
There is also criminal legislation relating to match-fixing and corruption in all states and territories, which carries a penalty of jail time for people who a convicted.
Players who are heavy gamblers are placed at a greater risk of being targeted by criminal organisations, and should be aware of the signs of being groomed to engage in match-fixing or corruption.
Educational Resources
Impact Series: Problem Gambling - Video and Education Resource
- This resource features former AFL player Brent Guerra, who discusses the gambling battles he faced during his football career.
- The resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on problem gambling.
Contact Us
If you have any further questions about Problem Gambling, please contact education@afl.com.au