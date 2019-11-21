Problem Gambling

The AFL Gambling Regulations exist to protect the integrity of the AFL competition of match-fixing and corruption, and outline the responsibilities of all those people who work within the AFL industry, either paid or unpaid.

There is also criminal legislation relating to match-fixing and corruption in all states and territories, which carries a penalty of jail time for people who a convicted.

Players who are heavy gamblers are placed at a greater risk of being targeted by criminal organisations, and should be aware of the signs of being groomed to engage in match-fixing or corruption.

Educational Resources

Impact Series: Problem Gambling - Video and Education Resource

This resource features former AFL player Brent Guerra, who discusses the gambling battles he faced during his football career.

The resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on problem gambling.

If you have any further questions about Problem Gambling, please contact education@afl.com.au