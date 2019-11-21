Inclusion and Vilification

The AFL industry does not tolerate vilification in any form and is committed to ensuring safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for all people involved in Australian Football.

The AFL aims to address the issue of vilification and discrimination at all levels of Australian Football through the AFL Vilification and Discrimination Policy, which states:

“No League Participant or Club Official shall engage in conduct which may reasonably be considered to incite hatred towards, contempt for, ridicule of or discrimination against a person or group of persons on the ground of their:

Race;

Religion;

Gender;

Colour;

Sexual preference, orientation or identity; or

Special ability or disability.”

The Issue

The issue of vilification and discrimination affects many sectors of the community and can significantly impact the health and well-being of both individuals and community groups. The following statistics show the importance of creating safe and welcoming environments for all people, regardless of their background.

Research has established clear links between ethnic and race-based discrimination with issues such as depression, psychological distress, stress and anxiety.

Almost a quarter (24.6 per cent) of Australia's population was born overseas and 43.1 per cent of people have at least one overseas-born parent.

Indigenous players make up 6.5% of community football players. The percentage of Indigenous people in Australia is around 2.5%.

Nearly 45% of the Australian population will experience a mental illness at some point in their lives.

There are currently around 95,000 women playing football.

8.6% of men and 15.1% of women reported feelings of attraction to the same gender.

Education Resources

Our Club, Our Culture, Multicultural Inclusion Education Course

A 20 minute online course to provide information to community football clubs around Australia on the inclusion of multicultural individuals in community football clubs.

AFL Culturally and Inclusive Community Football Club Toolkit: Toolkit PDF

This toolkit provides information for football clubs on the barriers and enablers of engaging those from culturally and linguistically diverse populations

Equality Series: Racial Vilification - Video and Educational Resource

This resource is on Joel Wilkinson, ex Gold Coast Suns player, who discusses racism and his experience of racism during his football career.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on racism.

Equality Series: Homophobia - Video and Educational Resource

This resource is on Jason Ball, community football player, who discusses homophobia and his experiences of coming out to his football club.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on homophobia.

Cultural Fact Sheets

Documents for Download