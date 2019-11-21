Mental Health

The AFL is committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all people involved in Australian football.

To achieve this the AFL will promote the importance of mental health and wellbeing of those within the AFL industry, and aims to:

Educate and raise awareness of the prevalence and impact, causal factors and categories of mental illness that exist across the community

To build the capacity of the AFL industry to recognise the signs, activate early intervention and support those that may be suffering a mental illness

The Issue

Statistics indicate that 24% of Australian young people suffer from anxiety, affective or substance use disorders or other mental illness, whilst 45% of Australian adults will experience a mental illness at some stage in their lives. These statistics demonstrate that mental health is a significant issue facing our community, and as a result, the AFL industry.

Research also indicates that issues of mental health are more likely to develop between the ages of 12 and 26 than at any other stage of life. Only 15% of young males suffering from a mental illness currently receive treatment.

In 2009 approximately 772 young people committed suicide due to a mental illness.

Education Resources

Equality Series: Mental Health - Video and Education Resource

This resource is on Simon Hogan, ex Geelong Cats player, who discusses mental health and his experience with depression.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on mental health.

Equality Series: Mental Health - Video and Education Resource

This resource is on Mel Grieg, former radio host, who tells her story on dealing with mental health issues.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on mental health.

Support Services

Lifeline

Phone 13 11 14

Visit www.lifeline.org.au

Kids Help Line

Phone 1800 55 1800

Visit www.kidshelp.com.au

Beyond Blue

Phone 1300 22 4636

Visit www.beyondblue.org.au

Documents for Download