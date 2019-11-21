Respectful Relationships

The AFL is committed to ensuring safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for all people involved in Australian Football.

To achieve this, the AFL will adopt a specific and consistent approach to a range of social issues, underpinned by education, awareness-raising activities, support services, social responsibilities, research and evaluation, and compliance.

Gender Equality is an important factor in the prevention of violence against women.

Everyone has the right to feel safe, to be treated with respect, to be valued and feel accepted for who they are.

The Issue

The problem in Australia - violence against women - facts:

Family violence is the leading contributor to death, disability and illness in Victorian women aged 15 to 44 (1)

80% of women that experience sexual violence knew their attacker

One women dies every week at the hands of her partner or ex partner (2)

25 children die every year at the hands of a family member (2)

The most common form of violence experienced by women globally is intimate partner violence (1)

1. VicHealth Burden of Disease Report 2004

2. National Homicide Monitoring Scheme – Australian Institute of Criminology

Research suggests that men who hold traditional views about gender roles and relationships, have a strong belief in male dominance or who have sexually hostile attitudes are more likely to perpetrate violence against their intimate partners.

It is also known that people who hold traditional views about gender roles, or who have lower levels of support for gender equality are more likely to accept violence against women that those who don’t.

VicHealth, Preventing violence before it occurs: A framework and background paper to guide the primary prevention of violence against women in Victoria.

Education Resources

Equality Series: Gender Equality - Video and Education Resource

This resource provides you the opportunity to deliver education within your own club using AFL produced video clips and resources.

This resource is on Peta Searle, current St Kilda development coach, who discusses gender equality and being a woman in a male dominated environment.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on gender equality.

Equality Series: Gender Equality (Our Watch) - Video and Education Resource

This resource provides you the opportunity to present a short, informative and thought-provoking discussion about the relationship between rigid gender roles and stereotypes, and gender equality.

Online Course

The Taking the Tackle: Respect is for Everyone online training module provides you the opportunity to learn how to deliver education surrounding the issue of violence against women within your own football club.

The AFL has recently produced a violence against women education DVD and manual that can be used to facilitate an education session utilise the DVD and manual effectively, and within your club.

The accompanying online training module is designed to teach you how to provide further background around the issues of violence against women in Australian society.

Instructions to access course:

Select this link to access the AFL Taking the Tackle: Respect is for Everyone online education module Select "Add to Cart" button on right-hand side of screen Confirm purchase of "AFL Taking the Tackle: Respect is for Everyone" online education module by checking the box and selecting "Proceed To Checkout" Enter your details if you are a registered user or create an account

Support Services

Mensline

A service for men with relationship and family concerns

Phone 1300 789 978

Visit www.mensline.org.au

The Line

A campaign aimed at promoting positive behaviours and actions that contribute to respectful relationships

Phone 1800 695 463 (1800 MY LINE)

Visit www.theline.gov.au

1800 Respect

For any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of family and domestic violence and sexual assault

Phone 1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT)

Visit www.1800respect.org.au

Documents for Download