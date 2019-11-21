Social Media

The AFL is committed to ensuring safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for all people involved in Australian Football.

To achieve this, the AFL will adopt a specific and consistent approach to a range of social issues, underpinned by education, awareness – raising activities, support services, social responsibilities, research and evaluation and compliance.

The Issue

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitter etc, have become a way of life for many people. These platforms are an integral part of many people’s lives, and allow people to connect, communicate and share their lives online. However, if used inappropriately, these platforms can cause serious problems.

Education Resources

Impact Series: Social Media - Video and Educational Resource

This resource features Tom Rockliff, a current Brisbane Lions player, discussing the positives, negatives and risks associated with social media.

This resource contains information on how to deliver the resource, key questions, key messages and a fact sheet on social media.

Further Information

Australian Government, Office of the Children’s eSafety Commissioner

The Office of the eSafety Commissioner is committed to helping Australians have safe, positive experiences online.

We provide a complaints service for young Australians who experience serious cyberbullying, and for reporting illegal or offensive online content. We can also assist anyone experiencing imaged based abuse. We promote online safety education for Australians, through our education resources and Outreach Program. eSafetyWomenis another important arm of our program—empowering Australian women to take control of their online experiences.

At the Office, all resources and services are underpinned by our evidence-based research into internet use, online safety, e-security and other related issues.

Resources:

Think U Know:

http://www.thinkuknow.org.au/site/