The 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match will bring together some of the competition’s biggest stars and emerging talent for a historic representative clash at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, August 1.

Celebrating the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland, the match highlights the significant contribution Irish players have made to the competition since AFLW began in 2017.

Played under Australian Football Rules with a classic Sherrin football, the match marks the first AFLW representative fixture since 2017 and will serve as a major moment ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season. Fans can expect a showcase of elite talent, national pride and the continued growth of women’s football on one of the game’s biggest stages.

Check back soon for more information on teams, coaches, ticketing and on-sale details ahead of this historic clash.