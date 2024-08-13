McClelland Trophy

In 2023, the McClelland Trophy criteria was altered to recognise the best-performed club across both the Toyota AFL and NAB AFLW competitions.

The first winner was the Melbourne Football Club, which received $1 million to be split between the two player groups and the club.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the AFLW home and away season runs for 11 weeks.

The McClelland Trophy was originally instituted more than 70 years ago to recognise club performance across seniors, reserves and under-19s when clubs fielded multiple teams, but had recently recognised on the men’s home and away competition.