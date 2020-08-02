An opportunity for under-18s and under-16s to get a taste of what playing footy is like at an elite level.
The AFL National Championships and AFL National Development Championships are the highest level of state and territory representative football, as part of the AFL's Talent Pathway Program. The competitions will feature the most talented footballers from across Australia who are the next generation of stars in the game.
The opening match of the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls will be played between Western Australia and South Australia on Sunday, April 30. All remaining games will be played throughout July and August.
The 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls, will be played from Tuesday, April 11 through to Sunday, April 30. For the first time, the AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls will be played as an interstate carnival, with matches scheduled across four states.
Please continue below for match, broadcast and squad details for the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls and 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls.
2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls
TEAMS: Allies (comprising ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.
SQUADS: Please click here to download the squads for the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls.
LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: Live streams of all matches in the 2023 AFL National Championships will be available via the AFL Network. Replays will be available on AFL On Demand by Tuesday following each match. Please click here to access the match replays.
2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls
TEAMS: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast SUNS Academy, GWS GIANTS Academy, Northern Territory, South Australia, Sydney Swans Academy, Tasmania, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.
SQUADS: Please click here to download the squads for the 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls.
LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: Live streams and replays of all matches in the 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls can be viewed here.
|2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls
|Local Time
|Sunday 30 April
|Western Australia 4.1 (25) def by South Australia 8.12 (60)
|Pentanet Stadium, WA
|12:00pm
|Sunday 2 July
|Allies 8.3 (51) def by Victoria Metro 10.10 (70)
|Brighton Homes Arena, QLD
|11:30am
|Sunday 9 July
|Victoria Metro 4.4 (28) def by South Australia 13.8 (86)
|Avalon Airport Oval, VIC
|12:30pm
|Saturday 15 July
|South Australia 9.5 (59) def Queensland 6.3 (39)
|Adelaide Oval, SA
|4:15pm
|Sunday 30 July
|Queensland 10.12 (72) def Victoria Country 6.6 (42)
|Brighton Homes Arena, QLD
|12:00pm
|Sunday 6 August
|Queensland 15.7 (97) def Allies 4.1 (25)
|Heritage Bank Stadium, QLD
|10:30am
|Saturday 12 August
|Victoria Country 5.6 (36) def by Victoria Metro 7.10 (52)
|Trevor Barker Beach Oval, VIC
|11:00am
|Sunday 13 August
|Allies 0.3 (3) def by Western Australia 11.14 (80)
Blacktown Intl. Sportspark, NSW
12:00pm
|Saturday 19 August
|Western Australia 5.4 (34) def by Victoria Country 6.7 (43)
Pentanet Stadium, WA
12:00pm
|2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls
|Tuesday 11 April, 10:00am
|Gold Coast Suns Academy 12.14 (86) def Sydney Swans Academy 3.2 (20)
|Bond University, QLD
|Tuesday 11 April, 12:00pm
|Brisbane Lions Academy 19.10 (124) def GWS Giants Academy 2.4 (16)
|Bond University, QLD
|Tuesday 11 April, 2:00pm
|Northern Territory 3.7 (25) def by Tasmania 15.10 (100)
|Bond University, QLD
|Thursday 13 April, 12:00pm
|Victoria Country 6.5 (41) def Victoria Metro 4.13 (37)
|Deakin Reserve, VIC
|Friday 14 April, 12:00pm
|Sydney Swans Academy 8.4 (52) def GWS Giants Academy 7.6 (48)
|Blacktown Intl. Sportspark, NSW
|Friday 14 April, 10:00am
|Gold Coast Suns Academy 18.10 (118) def Tasmania 3.0 (18)
|Heritage Bank Stadium, QLD
|Friday 14 April, 12:00pm
|Brisbane Lions Academy 15.15 (105) def Northern Territory 3.2 (20)
|Heritage Bank Stadium, QLD
|Sunday 23 April, 10:45am
|Victoria Country 2.3 (15) def by Western Australia 10.15 (75)
|Arden Street Oval, VIC
|Sunday 23 April, 12:45pm
|Victoria Metro 2.9 (21) def by South Australia 8.5 (53)
|Arden Street Oval, VIC
|Sunday 30 April, 10:00am
|Western Australia 5.3 (33) def by South Australia 9.8 (62)
|Pentanet Stadium, WA