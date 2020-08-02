An opportunity for under-18s and under-16s to get a taste of what playing footy is like at an elite level.



The AFL National Championships and AFL National Development Championships are the highest level of state and territory representative football, as part of the AFL's Talent Pathway Program. The competitions will feature the most talented footballers from across Australia who are the next generation of stars in the game.

The opening match of the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls will be played between Western Australia and South Australia on Sunday, April 30. All remaining games will be played throughout July and August.

The 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls, will be played from Tuesday, April 11 through to Sunday, April 30. For the first time, the AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls will be played as an interstate carnival, with matches scheduled across four states.

Please continue below for match, broadcast and squad details for the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls and 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls.

2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls

TEAMS: Allies (comprising ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

SQUADS: Please click here to download the squads for the 2023 AFL National Championships - U18 Girls.

LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: Live streams of all matches in the 2023 AFL National Championships will be available via the AFL Network. Replays will be available on AFL On Demand by Tuesday following each match. Please click here to access the match replays.

2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls

TEAMS: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast SUNS Academy, GWS GIANTS Academy, Northern Territory, South Australia, Sydney Swans Academy, Tasmania, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

SQUADS: Please click here to download the squads for the 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls.

LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: Live streams and replays of all matches in the 2023 AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls can be viewed here.