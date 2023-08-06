Jess Wuetschner joins Warnie and Gemma on the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast

AFLW Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape, including for Essendon forward Jess Wuetschner.

Wuetschner joins Warnie and Gemma in the second episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast.

PLAY AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The Bomber discusses the teammates she has picked so far and her love of Fantasy.

Plus, Warnie and Gemma go through some value options, under-priced players, match-up difficulty and some strategy.

In this episode ...

0.00 – Early thoughts after the game opened and how Warnie and Gemma's initial teams are looking

2.00 ­– The differences between AFLW Fantasy and AFL Fantasy

3.40 – Why Gemma has stacked her midfield in her initial team

5.50 – A look at some of the best value options, including Harriet Cordner, Tyanna Smith and Fleur Davies

8.20 – How the player pricing works in AFLW Fantasy

11.25 – How the discounting of players works. Are Chloe Dalton and Ebony Antonio under-priced? And a look at Brianna Davey and Brittany Bonnici

16.05 – Can Gabby O'Sullivan bounce back this season? Warnie and Gemma discuss other possible value options

18.30 – What to watch for in the upcoming pre-season match sims and games

19.40 – Jess Wuetschner joins Warnie and Gemma on the show

26.00 – Gemma and Warnie discuss which teams are easy and hard to score against

31.00 – Questions from the listeners