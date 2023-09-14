TWO TIPSTERS enjoyed a perfect round of tipping last week, but it wasn't enough to disrupt Geelong star and new tipping expert Nina Morrison from top spot on the leaderboard.
Morrison has opted to tip her Cats over ladder-leading North Melbourne on Friday night, but could that loyalty prove costly? Only time will tell.
Saturday's clash between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond divided our tipsters, but three teams received no love.
In another bold move, Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Gold Coast over Collingwood, but was the only tipster to make such a call.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NINA MORRISON
Geelong – 13 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 16
GEMMA BASTIANI
North Melbourne - two points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 15
RILEY BEVERIDGE
North Melbourne - 10 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 15
SARAH BLACK
North Melbourne – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 9
Total: 15
NAT EDWARDS
North Melbourne - nine points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 9
Total: 15
MICHAEL WHITING
North Melbourne – 16 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 15
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Geelong - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 14
SARAH OLLE
North Melbourne - 11 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 14
LUCY WATKIN
North Melbourne - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 14
NATHAN SCHMOOK
North Melbourne - 18 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 13
TOTALS
Geelong 2-8 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 5-5 Richmond
Adelaide 10-0 Essendon
Melbourne 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 8-2 Hawthorn
St Kilda 4-6 Port Adelaide
West Coast 2-8 Carlton
Collingwood 9-1 Gold Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Sydney