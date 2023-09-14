Perfect results from two tipsters wasn't enough to knock star Cat Nina Morrison off her perch, but will round three be different? Our expert tipsters have had their say

TWO TIPSTERS enjoyed a perfect round of tipping last week, but it wasn't enough to disrupt Geelong star and new tipping expert Nina Morrison from top spot on the leaderboard.

Morrison has opted to tip her Cats over ladder-leading North Melbourne on Friday night, but could that loyalty prove costly? Only time will tell.

Learn More 03:01

Saturday's clash between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond divided our tipsters, but three teams received no love.

In another bold move, Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Gold Coast over Collingwood, but was the only tipster to make such a call.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

Check out our experts' tips below.

NINA MORRISON

Geelong – 13 points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 16

GEMMA BASTIANI

North Melbourne - two points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 15

RILEY BEVERIDGE

North Melbourne - 10 points

Richmond

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 15

SARAH BLACK

North Melbourne – 14 points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 9

Total: 15

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - nine points

Richmond

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 9

Total: 15

MICHAEL WHITING

North Melbourne – 16 points

Richmond

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 15

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Geelong - 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 14

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 11 points

Richmond

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 14

LUCY WATKIN

North Melbourne - eight points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 14

NATHAN SCHMOOK

North Melbourne - 18 points

Richmond

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 13

TOTALS

Geelong 2-8 North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 5-5 Richmond

Adelaide 10-0 Essendon

Melbourne 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Fremantle 8-2 Hawthorn

St Kilda 4-6 Port Adelaide

West Coast 2-8 Carlton

Collingwood 9-1 Gold Coast

Brisbane 10-0 Sydney