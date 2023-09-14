TWO TIPSTERS enjoyed a perfect round of tipping last week, but it wasn't enough to disrupt Geelong star and new tipping expert Nina Morrison from top spot on the leaderboard.

Morrison has opted to tip her Cats over ladder-leading North Melbourne on Friday night, but could that loyalty prove costly? Only time will tell.

AFLW Top Five: Round two's best moments

The best moments from an action-packed round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

Saturday's clash between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond divided our tipsters, but three teams received no love.

In another bold move, Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Gold Coast over Collingwood, but was the only tipster to make such a call.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NINA MORRISON

Geelong – 13 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 
Melbourne 
Fremantle 
Port Adelaide
Carlton 
Collingwood 
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 16

GEMMA BASTIANI

North Melbourne - two points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 15

RILEY BEVERIDGE

North Melbourne - 10 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 15

SARAH BLACK

North Melbourne – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 9
Total: 15

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - nine points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 9
Total: 15

MICHAEL WHITING

North Melbourne – 16 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 15

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Geelong - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle 
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 14

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 11 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 14

LUCY WATKIN

North Melbourne - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn 
Port Adelaide
Carlton 
Gold Coast
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 14

NATHAN SCHMOOK

North Melbourne - 18 points
Richmond
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 13

TOTALS

Geelong 2-8 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 5-5 Richmond
Adelaide 10-0 Essendon
Melbourne 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 8-2 Hawthorn
St Kilda 4-6 Port Adelaide
West Coast 2-8 Carlton
Collingwood 9-1 Gold Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Sydney