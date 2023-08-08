Emma Kearney poses for a photo during the North Melbourne official team photo day on July 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TO BE a top 10 defender in AFLW Fantasy last season, you needed to average between 55 and 65 points.

Last season, 11 players averaged more than 55 points, while eight of this season's listed defenders broke that barrier in season six.

It's a position where stats can be boosted by intercepts, higher kick-to-handball ratios, marks and of course getting the bonus plus-three (points awarded for a kick) by taking the kick-in.

Top 20 averaging defenders in S7

The best defender last season was Emma Kearney (DEF, $916,000). The Roo topped the averages with 65.1 in season seven, backing up from 69.1 and 64.1 in the two campaigns prior. Kearney averaged 15.9 disposals with 3.5 marks and 3.2 tackles for an all-round game.

Kearney's top scores of season seven were 83 and 85 and only twice did she score below 50.

Jordyn Allen (DEF, $853,000) and Maddison Gay (DEF, $847,000) were the only other players to average more than 60 points, but were joined by a larger group all close to that 60-plus average.

Player

Team

S8 Price

S7 Games

S7 Avg

Emma Kearney

Kangaroos

$916,000

9

65.1

Jordyn Allen

Magpies

$853,000

10

60.6

Maddison Gay

Demons

$847,000

6

60.2

Charlotte Thomas

Eagles

$837,000

10

59.5

Katie Lynch

Bulldogs

$833,000

10

59.2

Elizabeth Keaney

Suns

$815,000

9

57.9

Natalie Grider

Lions

$808,000

10

57.4

Lauren Butler

Magpies

$805,000

10

57.2

Eilish Sheerin

Tigers

$805,000

10

57.2

Bianca Jakobsson

Saints

$788,000

10

56

Angela Foley

Power

$778,000

10

55.3

Tarni Evans

Giants

$757,000

10

53.8

Chantel Emonson

Cats

$750,000

10

53.3

Lucy McEvoy

Swans

$742,000

10

52.7

Breanna Koenen

Lions

$740,000

10

52.6

Libby Birch

Demons

$739,000

10

52.5

Molly McDonald

Saints

$729,000

8

51.8

Hannah Priest

Saints

$725,000

10

51.5

Maddie Shevlin

Tigers

$722,000

6

51.3


Biggest improvers in S7

One of the rewarding parts of playing Fantasy sport is picking breakout players.

Last season, Tarni Evans (DEF, $757,000) improved her average by the most of all defenders. She played all 10 games, improving on season six's two games at an average of 28.5, to finish as the 12th highest averaging defender at 53.8 points per game.

A season-on-season improvement of 15 points ranked Allen as the second best Fantasy defender. Averaging 3.8 marks for season seven, which ranked her top 10 for that statistic, helped boost her numbers.

Jordyn Allen handballs during Collingwood's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs in S7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Charlotte Thomas (DEF, $837,000) and Elizabeth Keaney (DEF, $815,000) are other notable players who would have been mid-priced in Fantasy last season to finish the year as top-of-their-line players.

Below are the players who improved their season six average by the most in season seven (minimum of 20-point average needed to be recorded in season six).

Player

Team

Price

S6 Avg

S7 Avg

S6-S7 Difference

Tarni Evans

Giants

$757,000

28.5

53.8

25.3

Elizabeth Keaney

Suns

$815,000

34.1

57.9

23.8

Charlotte Thomas

Eagles

$837,000

37.8

59.5

21.7

Akec Makur Chuot

Hawks

$598,000

22.2

42.5

20.3

Meghan McDonald

Cats

$692,000

32.3

49.2

16.9

Brooke Walker

Bombers

$549,000

27.7

44.3

16.6

Bella R. Smith

Swans

$602,000

26.3

42.8

16.5

Chelsea Biddell

Crows

$677,000

32

48.1

16.1

Jordyn Allen

Magpies

$853,000

45.6

60.6

15

Nicole Bresnehan

Kangaroos

$694,000

35

49.3

14.3

Brenna Tarrant

Swans

$495,000

22

35.2

13.2

Molly McDonald

Saints

$729,000

39.2

51.8

12.6

Claudia Gunjaca

Cats

$470,000

22.5

33.4

10.9

Breanna Koenen

Lions

$740,000

41.9

52.6

10.7

Chantel Emonson

Cats

$750,000

43

53.3

10.3

*Includes players who averaged more than 20 points in S6

Best defender debutants in S7

You couldn't have asked for a better debut season than Eilish Sheerin (DEF, $805,000). Turning 30 years old in her first season with the Tigers, she recorded a competition record for intercepts against the Cats in round one and had 19 disposals, five marks and four tackles for a score of 73. She managed five scores of more than 70 for season seven.

Molly Eastman (DEF, $660,000) made her debut for Sydney and finished the season as the second-highest averaging player for the winless Swans. She is a Tiger in 2023.

Player

Team

Price

S7 Games

S7 avg

Eilish Sheerin

Tigers

$805,000

10

57.2

Alex Ballard

Power

$690,000

9

49

Molly Eastman

Swans*

$660,000

10

46.9

Ella Heads

Swans

$570,000

10

40.5

Yasmin Duursma

Power

$468,000

4

37.8

*Now Tigers

Kick-ins from S7

A stat that is loved by Fantasy coaches is the kick-in following a behind. The statistic of a kick will count if the ball is disposed of outside of the goalsquare.

Players who are the designated kicker are in great demand for the bonus +3.

Bianca Jakobsson in action during St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round six, S7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The teams that had the fewest players take kick-ins included Brisbane (3), Geelong (3), Adelaide (4), Gold Coast (4) and Hawthorn (4). The duties were shared around at Essendon (9), Fremantle (9), Carlton (8) and Port Adelaide (8).

Bianca Jakobsson (DEF, $788,000), who was a top 10 defender last season, was the pick of the designated kickers by playing on for each of her 48 kick-ins in season seven.

Player

Club

Price

S7 Avg

Kick-in

Play on

Charlotte Thomas

Eagles

$837,000

59.5

59

50

Bianca Jakobsson

Saints

$788,000

56

48

48

Alex Ballard

Power

$690,000

49

45

35

Chelsea Biddell

Crows

$677,000

48.1

41

39

Catherine Brown

Hawks

$500,000

35.5

38

36

Tarni Evans

Giants

$757,000

53.8

37

28

Shannon Campbell

Lions

$585,000

41.6

34

25

Brooke Brown

Kangaroos*

$704,000

50

34

19

Ella Heads

Swans

$570,000

40.5

34

33

Chantel Emonson

Cats

$750,000

53.3

32

26

Lauren Butler

Magpies

$805,000

57.2

31

29

Danielle Marshall

Bombers

$574,000

40.8

27

20

Rebecca Miller

Tigers

$538,000

38.2

24

18

Bailey Hunt

Bulldogs

$481,000

34.2

24

21

Bella R. Smith

Swans

$602,000

42.8

23

22

*Now Essendon