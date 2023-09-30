More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

00:38 Mins

Typical Toogood looking ominous with first major

Bonnie Toogood continues her hot form by snaring the opening goal of the game

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 00:38

    Typical Toogood looking ominous with first major

    Bonnie Toogood continues her hot form by snaring the opening goal of the game

    AFLW
  2. 00:51

    Two bitter rivals, one massive AFLW clash

    Collingwood take on Essendon in AFLW round five at Punt Road

    AFLW
  3. 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  4. 04:48

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  7. 05:08

    A behind the scenes look at the Dogs' new-look 'fortress'

    The Bulldogs' Katie Lynch takes Gemma Bastiani on a tour of the revamped VU Whitten Oval and spills the beans on what to expect during their first match back at their spiritual home

    AFLW
  8. 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  9. 22:50

    The W Show: How Pies can bounce back, what the new pay deal means

    Collingwood captain Brianna Davey joins The W Show to discuss the Pies' tough loss to St Kilda, the historic CBA announcement and how Brisbane ended North's Tassie winning streak

    AFLW
  10. 06:30

    Wales lauds Bombers big strides, Toogood impact, facing Pies

    Sarah Black chats to Essendon's round four AFLW Rising Star nominee Steph Wales

    AFL
  11. 06:45

    Dogs winger on fixing 0-4 start, injury recovery, hockey skills

    Sarah Black chats to Western Bulldogs' round four AFLW Rising Star nominee Rylie Wilcox

    AFL
  12. 02:11

    AFLW Top Five: Round four's best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:48

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:54

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Collingwood

    The Saints and Magpies clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:22:35

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:32

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:14

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and the Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:22:14

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:35

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Collingwood

    The Saints and Magpies clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:15

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:17

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v West Coast

    The Swans and Eagles clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:29:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Richmond

    The Blues and Tigers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 02:26

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round five's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:01

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 07:37

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round five's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round five's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round five's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round five's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round five's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round five's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 04:06

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:41

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round five's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round four's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 06:02

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round four's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.