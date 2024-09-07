AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

00:38 Mins

Smith pulls trigger from some distance

Taylor Smith takes full advantage of the free kick to deposit home a beauty from long range

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 04:21

    How Ange plans to support team despite injury in 2024

    New Fremantle captain Ange Stannett chats with Sarah Black about the change of leadership at the Dockers and supporting the team despite missing the 2024 season with injury

    AFLW
  2. 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  3. 02:43

    The Deep Dive: Daisy's DNA

    Gemma Bastiani & Ellie Blackburn talk the strategic evolution of the Eagles

    AFLW
  4. 01:24

    The Hot Seat with Ellie Blackburn

    We grill Ellie Blackburn for 60secs on all things footy and pop culture

    AFLW
  5. 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 04:00

    Why not us? Bates on Hawks' finals hopes

    New Hawthorn captain Emily Bates sits down with Gemma Bastiani to discuss the Hawks' 2024 campaign

    AFLW
  7. 01:00

    TAGGED: Every player’s dream

    Hosko and Rowey celebrate the Doggies’s upcoming date with the MCG

    AFLW
  8. 18:59

    CTTG: Goldrick’s big shift, supporting Irish talent

    CTTG chats with Irish Melbourne midfielder Sinead Goldrick about the Dees’ win on the weekend, her move into the midfield, and her opinion on bringing back International Rules

    AFLW
  9. 30:43

    TAGGED S2 EP5: Stars, suspensions and stolen milk

    Hosko and Rowey celebrate Round One – the highs, the lows, and the questionable recoveries

    AFLW
  10. 01:09

    TAGGED: Jess Hosking on being delisted

    An in-form Jess Hosking reflects on being delisted, media scrutiny, her career-defining comeback game, and Coach Daisy’s debut match

    AFLW
  11. 30:24

    CTTG: Roos' revenge, Giants new standard and ‘Daisy factor’

    CTTG are back to recap an exciting week of footy. Has North Melbourne already had a season defining win? Have the Giants set the standard for their year? St Kilda’s finals difference and West Coast look inspired with their new coach, Daisy Pearce

    AFLW
  12. 01:05

    AFLW Rising Star: Shineah Goody in Week 1

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 1, Shineah Goody

    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:55

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v St Kilda

    The Suns and Saints clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:30:30

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:48

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:42

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:40

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:16

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v St Kilda

    The Suns and Saints clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:45

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:54

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:18

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Collingwood

    The Swans and Magpies clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:15

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:30

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Crows clash in the second preliminary final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:21

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in the first preliminary final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 01:24

    The Hot Seat with Ellie Blackburn

    We grill Ellie Blackburn for 60secs on all things footy and pop culture

    AFLW
  • 02:43

    The Deep Dive: Daisy's DNA

    Gemma Bastiani & Ellie Blackburn talk the strategic evolution of the Eagles

    AFLW
  • 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    Unpacking Tayla’s Paris trip, positional shift

    We discuss Tayla’s Harris’ new backline role and unpack the questions over her trip to Paris

    AFLW
  • 05:24

    The Deep Dive: Which clubs will rise and fall this season?

    Gemma Bastiani and Kate McCarthy identify the changing fortunes of three clubs

    AFLW
  • 22:03

    The W Show: A new look season, 2024 predictions

    Kate McCarthy joins The W Show to lift the lid on the Bulldogs and preview the NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    DEEP DIVE: Top talents in this year’s draft

    Jourdan Canil and Gemma Bastiani take a look at the best young players eligible for the upcoming AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 08:22

    Players on the move, will Dogs part with no.1 pick?

    Riley Beveridge joins The W Show to discuss which players are on the move and who will stay during the AFLW Trade Period

    AFLW
  • 28:00

    The W Show: Huge trade and draft preview, reliving Lions' GF glory

    Sarah Olle, Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani look at the upcoming AFLW Trade and Draft Period and reflect on the incredible NAB AFLW Grand Final performances

    AFLW
  • 01:46

    Can Roos take their final scalp on footy’s biggest day?

    The W Show discusses North Melbourne’s record against Brisbane and whether this is its best chance to defeat the Lions

    AFLW
  • 02:38

    DEEP DIVE: Underrated Roo’s vital role

    Libby Birch joins Gemma Bastiani to go deep on Jenna Bruton’s impact on North Melbourne’s midfield

    AFLW
  • 28:06

    The W Show: Lions’ edge, North ready, Birch on Dees’ woes

    Melbourne premiership defender Libby Birch joins The W Show ahead of the AFLW Grand Final to discuss Monique Conti’s win at the W Awards, the Dees’ straight-sets finals exit and the big game on Sunday

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week two’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 06:09

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:16

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 06:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.