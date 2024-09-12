AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

00:42 Mins

Pritchard’s priceless opener with trusty left

Isabelle Pritchard pops through the game’s first goal with a slick shot on the burst

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:33

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 25:23

    The W Show: AFLW's 'line in the sand' moment, Bonnie's bold bid

    Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to dissect the fallout of Chloe Molloy's injury announcement, plus how she's plodding a comeback from an MCL injury.

    AFLW
  3. 02:57

    The Deep Dive: Are the Hawks Brisbane 2.0?

    Gemma Bastiani & Bonnie Toogood chat the Brisbane influence on the 2024 Hawks

    AFLW
  4. 01:09

    Jasmyn Smith on THOSE TikTok edits

    In A Minute With… Jasmyn Smith, the Bulldogs recruit shares her reaction to all the TikToks fans have made of her

    AFLW
  5. 02:35

    Star on the rise: Beth Schilling

    West Coast’s Beth Schilling reflects on receiving the AFLW Rising Star nomination for week two of 2024.

    AFLW
  6. 04:15

    Captain Koenen and Lions ready to be ‘the hunted’

    Brisbane captain Bre Koenen chats with Sarah Black about the Lions’ preparation for another big season, and which player is ready to take the next step

    AFLW
  7. 01:01

    TAGGED: Is your phone reading your mind?

    Dr. Matt Agnew gets to the basics of AI and how it affects you

    AFLW
  8. 13:54

    CTTG: The innocuous injury that kept Tessa Lavey out of the game

    The Credit to the Girls panel chats with Richmond defender Tessa Lavey about the Tigers’ win on the weekend, managing injuries, and her plans after retirement.

    AFLW
  9. 00:42

    Scouting Report: Zippy Fish

    East Fremantle midfielder Zippy Fish is going to be an instant fan favourite.

    AFLW
  10. 28:51

    TAGGED S2 EP6: The future of AFLW with Dr Matt Agnew

    From GPS tracking to AI coaching, tech is changing AFLW. Should we be scared?

    AFLW
  11. 01:28

    TAGGED: ‘Chloe’s done the right thing’

    Sarah Rowe and Sarah Hosking respond to news that Chloe Molloy lied to her teammates

    AFLW
  12. 32:40

    CTTG: Winning a drawn match, Giants’ crazy stat, key to stopping Dee

    Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team questions whether Geelong should be happy with their draw, the reasons not to trust the Giants, and have the Lions worked out how to stop Kate Hore?

    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 05:33

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:39

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:27

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:14

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:18:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:15

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:24

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:32

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:29:54

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:42

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:17:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:31:54

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:30

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:48

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:42

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 25:23

    The W Show: AFLW's 'line in the sand' moment, Bonnie's bold bid

    Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to dissect the fallout of Chloe Molloy's injury announcement, plus how she's plodding a comeback from an MCL injury.

    AFLW
  • 02:57

    The Deep Dive: Are the Hawks Brisbane 2.0?

    Gemma Bastiani & Bonnie Toogood chat the Brisbane influence on the 2024 Hawks

    AFLW
  • 01:24

    The Hot Seat with Ellie Blackburn

    We grill Ellie Blackburn for 60secs on all things footy and pop culture

    AFLW
  • 02:43

    The Deep Dive: Daisy's DNA

    Gemma Bastiani & Ellie Blackburn talk the strategic evolution of the Eagles

    AFLW
  • 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    Unpacking Tayla’s Paris trip, positional shift

    We discuss Tayla’s Harris’ new backline role and unpack the questions over her trip to Paris

    AFLW
  • 05:24

    The Deep Dive: Which clubs will rise and fall this season?

    Gemma Bastiani and Kate McCarthy identify the changing fortunes of three clubs

    AFLW
  • 22:03

    The W Show: A new look season, 2024 predictions

    Kate McCarthy joins The W Show to lift the lid on the Bulldogs and preview the NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    DEEP DIVE: Top talents in this year’s draft

    Jourdan Canil and Gemma Bastiani take a look at the best young players eligible for the upcoming AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 08:22

    Players on the move, will Dogs part with no.1 pick?

    Riley Beveridge joins The W Show to discuss which players are on the move and who will stay during the AFLW Trade Period

    AFLW
  • 28:00

    The W Show: Huge trade and draft preview, reliving Lions' GF glory

    Sarah Olle, Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani look at the upcoming AFLW Trade and Draft Period and reflect on the incredible NAB AFLW Grand Final performances

    AFLW
  • 01:46

    Can Roos take their final scalp on footy’s biggest day?

    The W Show discusses North Melbourne’s record against Brisbane and whether this is its best chance to defeat the Lions

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 05:47

    AFLW full post-match, W3: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week three’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:00

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week three’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 05:00

    'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

    AFLW
  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week two’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week two’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week two’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week two’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.