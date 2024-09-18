AFL Play AFL Play

10:35 Mins

AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

Extended highlights of the Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

    The Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:39

    How did they not score? Desperate Dogs dodge a bullet

    Lauren Ahrens smothers an almost-certain Brisbane goal after Taylor Smith received a shocking bounce

    AFLW
  3. 01:17

    TAGGED: ‘Touch wood’, says cautious Saint

    A cautious Liv Vesely on life at the top of the AFLW ladder

    AFLW
  4. 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 00:41

    Massive Magpies blow with skipper ruled out

    Collingwood suffers a big injury concern with captain Bri Davey forced out of the contest after copping some heavy contact to the back of the head

    AFLW
  6. 01:26

    TAGGED: ‘I thought Collingwood would be up there’

    What’s going on at The Pies? Find out on Tagged

    AFLW
  7. 30:24

    TAGGED S2 EP7: The vibe at the injury-hit Pies, Tigers’ new mini-me

    Sarah Rowe dishes on the ‘vibe’ at Collingwood, Hosko reveals Richmond’s new mini-mascot, and St Kilda’s Liv Vesely celebrates life at the top of the AFLW ladder

    AFLW
  8. 00:15

    Libby Birch crunched in Kate Hore tackle

    Kate Hore tackles Libby Birch over the boundary line during AFL week three, 2024

    AFLW
  9. 22:00

    CTTG Interview: ‘From woop-woop to the not-quite city’: Rentsch’s big move west

    West Coast midfielder Jess Rentsch chats with Credit to the Girls ahead of the Eagles’ game against Collingwood in week four

    AFLW
  10. 33:03

    CTTG: Dees’ depth exposed, big Cat concerns, why Pies shouldn’t panic

    Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team discuss whether Melbourne’s depth has been exposed, why it isn’t panic stations at Collingwood just yet and the concerning loss for Geelong

    AFLW
  11. 01:18

    AFLW Rising Star: Kaitlyn Srhoj in Week 3

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 3, Kaitlyn Srhoj

    AFLW
  12. 00:52

    Mark of the Year: Week 3

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 3 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

    The Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Crows and Hawks clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Richmond

    The Swans and Tigers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:19:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:16:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Crows and Hawks clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:17

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:17:25

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Richmond

    The Swans and Tigers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:09

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and the Eagles clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:15

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 01:27

    The Hot Seat with Bonnie Toogood

    We grill Bonnie Toogood for 60secs on all things footy and pop culture

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW's 'line in the sand' moment

    The fallout of Chloe Molloy's injury and how the Swans handled the announcement

    AFLW
  • 25:23

    The W Show: AFLW's 'line in the sand' moment, Bonnie's bold bid

    Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to dissect the fallout of Chloe Molloy's injury announcement, plus how she's plodding a comeback from an MCL injury.

    AFLW
  • 02:57

    The Deep Dive: Are the Hawks Brisbane 2.0?

    Gemma Bastiani & Bonnie Toogood chat the Brisbane influence on the 2024 Hawks

    AFLW
  • 01:24

    The Hot Seat with Ellie Blackburn

    We grill Ellie Blackburn for 60secs on all things footy and pop culture

    AFLW
  • 02:43

    The Deep Dive: Daisy's DNA

    Gemma Bastiani & Ellie Blackburn talk the strategic evolution of the Eagles

    AFLW
  • 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    Unpacking Tayla’s Paris trip, positional shift

    We discuss Tayla’s Harris’ new backline role and unpack the questions over her trip to Paris

    AFLW
  • 05:24

    The Deep Dive: Which clubs will rise and fall this season?

    Gemma Bastiani and Kate McCarthy identify the changing fortunes of three clubs

    AFLW
  • 22:03

    The W Show: A new look season, 2024 predictions

    Kate McCarthy joins The W Show to lift the lid on the Bulldogs and preview the NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    DEEP DIVE: Top talents in this year’s draft

    Jourdan Canil and Gemma Bastiani take a look at the best young players eligible for the upcoming AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 08:22

    Players on the move, will Dogs part with no.1 pick?

    Riley Beveridge joins The W Show to discuss which players are on the move and who will stay during the AFLW Trade Period

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK4: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week four’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK4: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week four’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 06:19

    AFLW full post-match, WK4: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week four’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 07:59

    AFLW full post-match, WK4: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week three’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 07:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week three’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week three’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 02:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week three’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW

