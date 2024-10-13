AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

10:17 Mins

AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide

Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:47

    Young gun hurt as goal celebration goes awfully wrong

    No. 1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner kicks a brilliant goal on the run but seemingly injures herself in the celebration

    AFLW
  3. 02:40

    The W Show: AFLW’s future under scrutiny

    The W Show panel discusses the future of the AFLW

    AFLW
  4. 02:48

    The W Show: Who’s responsible for delivering ‘attractive’ footy?

    The W Show panel discusses who has influence over what makes an entertaining brand of footy

    AFLW
  5. 24:51

    The W Show: Dogs under scrutiny, are the Dees finals-bound?

    Ellie Blackburn returns to the W Show to discuss the state of the game, Melbourne’s resurgence, and the AFLW Best and Fairest race

    AFLW
  6. 01:23

    TAGGED: Hosko speaks Gaelic

    … or at least she tries. Warning to all our Irish Tagged fans: we’re sorry in advance

    AFLW
  7. 15:16

    CTTG Interview: Wales on ‘Hokball’, Hawks’ finals aspirations

    Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales joins Credit to the Girls to discuss the Hawks’ 2024 AFLW campaign

    AFLW
  8. 25:50

    TAGGED S2 EP11: The Irish are coming

    Rowey celebrates the AFLW’s Irish players, an International Rules match is fleshed out, Hosko tries (and fails) to speak Gaelic

    AFLW
  9. 01:22

    Pride, puppies and picnic rugs: Ruby and Megzy at the footy

    Ruby Schleicher and Megan Waters head to Mission Whitten Oval to take in all the atmosphere and action of Pride Round

    AFLW
  10. 02:35

    Star on the rise: Matilda Scholz

    Port Adelaide's Matilda Scholz reflects on receiving the AFLW Rising Star nomination for week three of 2024.

    AFLW
  11. 01:17

    AFLW Rising Star: Matilda Scholz in Week 7

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 7, Matilda Scholz

    AFLW
  12. 30:56

    CTTG: Dogs-Dons dissected, Tigers’ flair, Port’s weapon

    Mid-week footy is over and one team flourished, the future is bright at Port Adelaide, and Richmond has a big point of difference ahead of finals. The Credit to the Girls crew dissects last week’s biggest AFLW questions and more

    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:21

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:24:57

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and the Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:27

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:39

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:21

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:17

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:12

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:01

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Power and the Magpies clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:13:55

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and the Bombers clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:13:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:49

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 02:40

    The W Show: AFLW’s future under scrutiny

    The W Show panel discusses the future of the AFLW

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    The W Show: Who’s responsible for delivering ‘attractive’ footy?

    The W Show panel discusses who has influence over what makes an entertaining brand of footy

    AFLW
  • 24:51

    The W Show: Dogs under scrutiny, are the Dees finals-bound?

    Ellie Blackburn returns to the W Show to discuss the state of the game, Melbourne’s resurgence, and the AFLW Best and Fairest race

    AFLW
  • 04:12

    The W Show: Did mid-week footy work?

    The wash up from an intense period of footy

    AFLW
  • 02:44

    The Deep Dive: The Maddi Gay effect

    Gemma Bastiani & Kate McCarthy dissect how Essendon survived Bonnie Toogood’s absence

    AFLW
  • 02:57

    The W Show: A week full of Pride

    The W Show panel chats about a very special round of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 25:14

    The W Show: What’s next for the comp, who makes the eight?

    Kate McCarthy returns to The W Show to wrap up four weeks of mid-week footy, whether it worked, and what’s next for the AFLW

    AFLW
  • 26:35

    W Show: Ball-tracking concerns, biggest shocks and flops of 2024

    Daniel Harford joins The W Show this week to discuss this season's biggest winners and losers, the Lion's history-making seasons and the Suns' response to the ball-tracking error

    AFLW
  • 01:31

    Fremantle’s rising stars lift them to new heights

    The W Show panel shine a light on Fremantle’s on field success in spite of a mounting injury toll.

    AFLW
  • 02:36

    The Deep Dive: Carlton’s defensive blues

    Gemma Bastiani and Daniel Harford take a look at the Blues languishing defence and where it needs to look for improvement in 2024.

    AFLW
  • 03:46

    Will we see Daisy at the helm of a men’s team?

    The W Show panel discuss the possibility of Daisy one day heading up a team in the mens competition and look at where this seasons improvement has come from.

    AFLW
  • 01:37

    Clash of the titans: Is this the AFLW’s match of the year?

    The W Show panel looks at the upcoming clash between Brisbane and Adelaide and why the match-up on the wing will be critical

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK8: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week eight’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, WK8: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week eight’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 03:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 07:13

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 07:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 06:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week seven’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week seven’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week seven’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 06:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 06:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week seven’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.