07:00 Mins

Unbeaten season 'will mean nothing' unless Roos deliver on big stage: Birch

North Melbourne defender Libby Birch speaks to Nat Edwards in the lead up to the Roos’ preliminary final against Port Adelaide

Match Highlights
  • 05:54

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:47

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Crows and Dockers clash in the first semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Richmond

    The Power and Tigers clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:24

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:21

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Crows clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW Highlights: Walyalup v Western Bulldogs

    The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Yartapuulti v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Hawthorn

    The Tigers and Hawks clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:26:17

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:43

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Crows and Dockers clash in the first semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:55

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Richmond

    The Power and Tigers clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:37

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:12

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Crows clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:23

    AFLW Match Replay: Walyalup v Western Bulldogs

    The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Yartapuulti v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:01

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Hawthorn

    The Tigers and Hawks clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Euro-Yroke v Brisbane

    The Saints and Lions clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:01

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Essendon

    The Blues and Bombers clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:47

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 01:41

    The W Show: Cats coach names his AA side

    Geelong’s Dan Lowther announces his ultimate NAB AFLW team for 2024

    AFLW
  • 02:22

    The W Show: What went wrong for Geelong

    Dan Lowther dissects a rollercoaster season at the Cattery

    AFLW
  • 03:32

    The Deep Dive: Control v chaos as Power face Hawks

    Gemma Bastiani and Dan Lowther discuss the distinct, opposing styles of the Hawthorn v Port Adelaide semi-final clash

    AFLW
  • 29:04

    THE W SHOW: How Port can rattle Hawks, the Crow that Freo must stop

    Cats coach Dan Lowther joins the panel to preview two massive semi-finals

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    The W Show: Master versus apprentice

    After sharing premiership success, Starcevich and Webster meet for the first time, and in a final

    AFLW
  • 02:38

    The Deep Dive: Unlocking the Dawes

    Gemma Bastiani and Lily Mithen discuss Brisbane’s midfield x-factor

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    The W Show: The upside of a Grand Final under lights

    The panel discuss the pros and cons of a primetime Grand Final in the AFLW

    AFLW
  • 25:06

    The W Show: Battle of master and apprentice, Bombers’ big problem

    Premiership player Lily Mithen joins the show to unpack week one of finals

    AFLW
  • 02:08

    The W Show: Sheerin’s ump bump unpacked

    The W Show panel takes a look at the Eilish Sheerin incident that has caused a stir with the League

    AFLW
  • 00:57

    The W Show: Can wasteful Crows change course?

    The biggest concern facing the Crows as they look towards the 2024 finals series

    AFLW
  • 24:47

    THE W SHOW: $1m on the line, who can still make finals?

    Hawthorn captain Emily Bates joins the W Show to discuss the Hawks’ meteoric rise, the race for the eight and million-dollar Sunday

    AFLW
  • 02:18

    The W Show: A Marvel-lous solution to Vic Park problem

    After a sinkhole at Vic Park, should the AFLW play more games at Marvel Stadium?

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after their semi final match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:45

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after their semi final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after the Elimination Final against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after the Elimination Final against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 05:45

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after the Qualifying Final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 07:27

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after the Qualifying Final against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 04:37

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 07:36

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:45

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.