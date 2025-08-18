Has the Super Bowl half-time entertainment been revealed?

W Download: Crows’ selection questions, young guns get it done, impact of rule changes
Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black discuss the fallout of round one of the NAB AFLW season, including what the Saints got right - and what the Crows got wrong, the immediate impact of draftees, and how rule changes have changed the game
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.