AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

05:56 Mins

Broden Kelly has had a gutful

The star of Aunty Donna and host of The Footy with Broden Kelly braves a visit to Hosko’s Hot Seat

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:56

    Broden Kelly has had a gutful

    The star of Aunty Donna and host of The Footy with Broden Kelly braves a visit to Hosko’s Hot Seat

    AFLW
  2. 22:53

    TAGGED: Swift teases Super Bowl performance, Broden Kelly fires up

    Behind the 'Centra bounce', Hosko cracks 'the sourdough code', Tayla Harris injury update

    AFLW
  3. 13:54

    W Download: Crows’ selection questions, young guns get it done, impact of rule changes

    Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black discuss the fallout of round one of the NAB AFLW season, including what the Saints got right - and what the Crows got wrong, the immediate impact of draftees, and how rule changes have changed the game

    AFLW
  4. 01:23

    Telstra AFLW Rising Star: Lucia Painter stars in Round 1

    Check out the Telstra Rising Star for NAB AFLW Round 1, Lucia Painter

    AFLW
  5. 02:15

    Hawthorn start season on a high despite injury concern

    Hawthorn has announced itself as a genuine contender after a hard-fought victory over Brisbane to start its 2025 AFLW campaign

    AFLW
  6. 00:39

    Mark of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  7. 01:39

    Goal of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  8. 01:19

    Molloy Magic: Chloe shines in triumphant return

    Chloe Molloy wasted no time reminding everyone exactly what she can do on a football field.

    AFLW
  9. 16:33

    The Wrap: Crows' big issue, Swan's record-breaking debut, Hawks win comes at a cost

    Kate McCarthy and Sarah Olle wrap up all the AFLW action following round one

    AFLW
  10. 04:17

    The Moments: Best AFLW highlights of round one

    Enjoy the standout plays throughout the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  11. 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  12. 00:42

    Pitbull-like Verrier goes at it with Goody in heated scuffle

    Tensions flare between Sarah Verrier and Shineah Goody nearing the main break

    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:09

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Adelaide

    The Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Hawthorn

    The Lions and Hawks clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Essendon

    The Giants and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Richmond

    The Swans and Tigers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:15

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast

    The Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:33

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:23:24

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:15

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Adelaide

    The Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:24

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Hawthorn

    The Lions and Hawks clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:08

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:19

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Essendon

    The Giants and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Richmond

    The Swans and Tigers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:32

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Gold Coast

    The Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:31

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:14

    AFLW practice match Replay: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Power and Magpies clash in the AFLW practice matches

    AFLW
  • 1:24:11

    AFLW practice match Replay: Richmond v Hawthorn

    The Tigers and Hawks clash in the AFLW practice matches

    AFLW
  • 1:19:15

    AFLW practice match Replay: Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Demons and Crows clash in the AFLW practice matches

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 00:54

    Ruck n’ rule: The big change set to shake up AFLW

    A rule change is set to impacted ruck contests, and clubs will have to move with the times, according to Roos coach Darren Crocker

    AFLW
  • 02:44

    Crock’s guide to shutting down the Hawks

    Premiership coach Darren Crocker joins Gemma Bastiani to analyse Hawthorns’ ball movement

    AFLW
  • 23:22

    The W Show: Crows' top priority in coach hunt, why star Roo won't play, rivalry 'biff'

    Premiership coach Darren Crocker joins the W Show on the eve of season 10

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    'You can't be throwing punches': Magpie's advice for young Hawk

    Bri Davey provides feedback to first ever player suspended before their AFLW debut

    AFLW
  • 02:07

    The Deep Dive: Paige saves Tiges, Essendon mids failing, and Aish Moloney for B&F

    Gemma Bastani highlights 3 messages from the weekend's practice matches

    AFLW
  • 23:12

    The W Show: Pie opens up on captaincy loss, three clubs chase Blues great's daughter

    The W Show is back for 2025! Bri Davey joins the team as we discuss all the latest news and preview the upcoming season

    AFLW
  • 02:58

    The W Show: Could ex-AFL coach take Suns' top job?

    With Cam Joyce out at the Suns, the W Show panel discusses who could replace the senior coach

    AFLW
  • 03:11

    The Deep Dive: 2024 Telstra Draft Preview

    Gemma Bastiani looks at this year’s No.1 draft pick, and a top talent you might not have heard about

    AFLW
  • 06:59

    The W Show: Hawks' trade red flag

    Riley Beveridge joins the panel to reveal all the big names on the move in the AFLW Trade Period

    AFLW
  • 31:48

    The W Show: Roo-demption, trade red flag, coaches under the pump

    Kate McCarthy joins the show to review a history-making grand final, the coaches on a knife’s edge and the latest in trade

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    The W Show: Brisbane’s biggest asset and vulnerability

    The W Show panel look at Brisbane’s biggest asset and vulnerability ahead of the weekends Grand Final

    AFLW
  • 01:59

    The W Show: Ebony Marinoff lifts the lid on her secret to on field success

    Ebony Marinoff talks with the W Show about her dominant 2024 season that saw her claim the leagues top prize.

    AFLW

Press Conferences
  • 02:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 02:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:34

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 03:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:38

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 02:53

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round one’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 02:42

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round one’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:07

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round one’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.