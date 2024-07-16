AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

Enter to win a money can’t buy experience with one of four AFL teams; GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast SUNS. To be in the draw, fill in the fields below and share with us in 25 words or less how you became interested in Aussie Rules / AFL. 

Enter Competition Here

View Club Packages

Brisbane Lions

The winner will receive the following experience during the Round 24 match between Brisbane Lions and Essendon to be held at the Gabba, Brisbane between Friday, 23 August 2024 and Sunday, 25 August 2024 at a time to be determined:

  • Two (2) x match tickets (double pass);
  • Pre-match on-ground experience;
  • Pre-match indoor warm up viewing for two (2) people;
  • Club merchandise pack, including a hat and a scarf; and
  • Post-match change room experience.

 

Enter Competition Here

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.