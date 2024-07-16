Enter to win a money can’t buy experience with one of four AFL teams; GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast SUNS. To be in the draw, fill in the fields below and share with us in 25 words or less how you became interested in Aussie Rules / AFL.
GWS GIANTS
The winner will receive the following experience during the Round 23 match between GWS Giants and Fremantle Dockers to be held at ENGIE Stadium on Saturday, 17 August 2024 at 1:45pm AEST:
- Two (2) x Premium Skydeck Tickets;
- Two (2) x double pass to the GWS GIANTS guard of honour pre-match; and
- One (1) x GIANTS merchandise pack including the following:
- One (1) x new era hat;
- One (1) x new era beanie;
- One (1) tartan scarf;
- One (1) x bar scarf;
- Two (2) x medium sized flags; and
- One (1) x GIANTS soft touch footy.