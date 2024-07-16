AFL Play AFL Play

Enter to win a money can’t buy experience with one of four AFL teams; GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast SUNS. To be in the draw, fill in the fields below and share with us in 25 words or less how you became interested in Aussie Rules / AFL. 

Gold Coast SUNS

The winner will receive the following experience during the Round 23 match between the Gold Coast Suns and Melbourne Demons to be held at People First Stadium, Gold Coast on Saturday, 17 August 2024 at 1:45pm AEST:

  • Pre-match banner raise;
  • Pre-match guard of honour;
  • Corporate hospitality double pass for Balter Beer garden; and
  • Locker room post-match.

 

