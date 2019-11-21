Life at AFL

The AFL is an extraordinary force in Australia’s sporting, social and cultural landscape and Our Purpose is to ‘progress the game so everyone can share in its heritage and possibilities’.

From grassroots and community club football, to the elite competition, we work for all levels of the game and believe it is for everyone. We’re about improving and evolving the game, ensuring it continues to be relevant now and into the future.

Our team is more than 1000 strong with people working across Australia and internationally. Our diverse group of people are at the heart of everything we do and bring innovative ideas, new ways of thinking and live our values to ensure the AFL is a successful and high performing organisation.

My Development and Performance

At the AFL we have a strong focus on bringing out the best in our people. We believe development is so much more than attending a 1 day workshop. Our approach is both formal and informal and starts from the very moment you commence at the AFL.

To set you up for success in your current role as well as support you to actively pursue your career aspirations, we provide opportunities aligned to the 70.20.10 framework:

70% learning 'on the job' through real work and life experiences

20% learning 'through others' by gaining exposure to different people

10% 'formal learning' through face to face and online

At the AFL we also significantly invest in key talent identification and development. We offer several talent pathway programs including an industry wide program for future AFL and Club Executive roles and a Female Program specifically designed to improve the gender diversity in our leadership ranks.

We kick off each year with setting individual and team performance objectives that are linked to our business strategy. That way everyone knows what role they play in contributing to the overall success of our business.

With an ambitious growth agenda, we like to push the boundaries beyond what has been done before, so each year brings new objectives that stretch and challenge us as an organisation.

Throughout the year we review how we are tracking with formal ‘check points’ at mid-year and end of year.

So for us, while we have the tools and processes in place, it is more about our people having role clarity, motivating objectives and ongoing quality conversations with their leader relating to both ‘the what’ and ‘the how.’

Flexible Working

At the AFL, we want our people to be at their best – at home and at work. ‘Play the day your way’ is how we approach working flexibly at the AFL. For all people and all roles, we provide more choice in how our team work to help us deliver on our winning strategy.

Flex Time is about delivering great results on the days and hours that make the most sense for your role, your team and your personal life.

Flex Leave provides a range of leave options for our people including annual leave, study leave, volunteer leave, career breaks and time in lieu.

Flex Location allows our people to work in a location that helps our team be the most productive they can be – the office, hot-desk, an AFL Club or at home.

Flex Dress simply means we trust our people to know how to dress appropriately for their day at work.

Health & Wellbeing

We offer a range of health and wellbeing initiatives to help our team live a healthier and happier life.

From guided mindfulness sessions, massages, fitness classes, two for one coffees, free lunches and other surprise and delight moments, our team’s health and wellbeing really matters.

All AFL team members have access to a Wellbeing Centre on Tommy (the AFL's intranet) which provides an array of information, videos, recipes and other health initiatives.

We also have an AFL Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which provides our people and their immediate family members with a confidential personal and professional development resource.