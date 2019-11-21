Our Benefits
The AFL’s compensation and benefits practices aim to attract, motivate and retain employees and align reward to relative performance. The AFL offers a comprehensive, high-quality benefits package to meet a variety of needs, as outlined below.
- Silver AFL Memberships
- Speccy - Our Reward and Recognition Program
- AFL & Corporate Partner Discounts
- Flexible Working Arrangements
- Remuneration Strategy
- Health and Wellbeing Program
- Access to great AFL Events
- V for 2 - Employee Volunteer Program