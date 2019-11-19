Tristan Salter

Head of Talent Pathways and State League Competitions, AFL House

I’ve been thankful to be involved in the important work around driving gender equality at the AFL, which is an opportunity outside of my Head of Talent Pathways & State League Competitions role. Getting to see firsthand the amount of work the AFL puts in behind the scenes around gender equality is really rewarding.

My role as Implementation Lead in the Male Champions of Change (MCC Group) is to support our CEO by attending meetings and working groups with key MCC organisations, whilst internally being a key point of contact and influencer for the broader team.

Groups such as MCC are an important part of the broader social change that will eventually achieve greater gender equality. I take my role in gender equality incredibly seriously. As a father of three girls, I want them to grow up in a world where they can achieve anything they want.