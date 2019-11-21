Our Purpose and Values
Our AFL Purpose was developed following engagement and consultation across all areas of the organisation, ensuring we collaborated with and listened to our people.
Our purpose helps us to:
- align and inspire our team under a clear and shared commitment
- reflect the impact our organisation ultimately wants to have into the future
- guide us in our day to day decision making
Our values were created by our employees to guide our decisions and how we go about things in our workplace. Our values are important in bringing to life the culture we want at the AFL.
Our employee’s performance is measured against the values each year and our Recognition and Reward program is aligned to the values.
- PLAY AS ONE TEAM
- PLAY WITH PASSION
- PLAY FAIR
- PLAY TO WIN