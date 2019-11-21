Our Purpose and Values

Our AFL Purpose was developed following engagement and consultation across all areas of the organisation, ensuring we collaborated with and listened to our people.

Our purpose helps us to:

align and inspire our team under a clear and shared commitment

reflect the impact our organisation ultimately wants to have into the future

guide us in our day to day decision making

Our values were created by our employees to guide our decisions and how we go about things in our workplace. Our values are important in bringing to life the culture we want at the AFL.

Our employee’s performance is measured against the values each year and our Recognition and Reward program is aligned to the values.