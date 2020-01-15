A committee is the group of people, elected according to the rules of the club, to run the club on behalf of the members.

Your club’s constitution and rules should set out the club structure in relation to a board and/or committee of management. A committee should operate as a team, draw on the skills and talents of each member, and work toward common goals to ensure club success.

Role of the board/committee

A committee will make decisions on behalf of the club and will take on duties to ensure everything runs smoothly. Its purpose is to serve the club members. The role of the board/committee is to (but not limited to):