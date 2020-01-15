A committee is the group of people, elected according to the rules of the club, to run the club on behalf of the members.
Your club’s constitution and rules should set out the club structure in relation to a board and/or committee of management. A committee should operate as a team, draw on the skills and talents of each member, and work toward common goals to ensure club success.
Role of the board/committee
A committee will make decisions on behalf of the club and will take on duties to ensure everything runs smoothly. Its purpose is to serve the club members. The role of the board/committee is to (but not limited to):
- Set objectives, define policy and develop strategic direction
- Incorporate good governance and ethical standards into daily activities
- Monitor the performance of the organisation against the agreed goals
- Manage communication with members and other key stakeholders including the State Sporting Organisation, government, sponsors, etc…
- Ensure all risks are identified and managed appropriately
- Clearly identify board and management responsibilities
- Ensure compliance with policies, laws and regulations
- Emphasise and concentrate on long-term goals
- Approve, monitor and review the financial performance of the organisation
- Drive the club culture and ensure expectations are meet
- Ensure the sporting, competitive and social needs of members are met
- Create and implement a succession plan for all roles within the club