The size and structure of a committee will vary according to the size of your club. The traditional structure includes the formalised tasks and roles of the chairperson/president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Your club’s constitution will also provide details of committee structure, service times and other important information about the club committee composition.

The Committee composition should reflect the mix of professional knowledge and experience that would be optimal. These may include business, accounting, legal, strategic, marketing, and others related to the club’s activities.

A diverse committee makeup (male/female, age, ethnicity, geographic location etc.) also needs to be considered. This will ensure your club considers all the diverse needs of its members.

Establishing an organisation chart will help clarify the structure of the committee. It should:

Be simple and clear – consider diagrams

Provide details of sub-committees

Be accessible to members, volunteers and stakeholders

Be reviewed at least every two years by the Committee and proposals for major changes taken to the AGM.

Subcommittee/Working Groups

For efficient and effective use of both time and expertise, smaller working groups or sub committees may be established.

A Working Group is usually established for a defined period to undertake specific tasks e.g. a specific one-off event. A subcommittee is on an ongoing basis and forms part of the essential governance responsibilities e.g. finance, match-day, risk management

Just as for committees, each subcommittee should have terms of reference that outline: