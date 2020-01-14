The constitution of an incorporated body is a legal document that can usually only be changed by a specifically convened general meeting, and in some cases at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

What is a Club Constitution?



A constitution is a basic set of rules for the daily running of your organisation. It details for your members and others, the name, objects, methods of management and other conditions under which your association, club or group operates, and generally the reasons for its existence.

A constitution can:

Explain to members and non-members what your organisation is about

Provide guidelines for the daily running of your organisation

Help to sort out internal problems

Is a legal necessity if your organisation wishes to become incorporated

Can help in seeking resources from other organisations, such as a government agency

Most constitutions are based on the Model Rules for Incorporated Bodies which is administered by their relevant state government bodies.

For more information about your state/territory constitution requirements please visit the relevant state government website.

NSW – Department of Fair Trading

ACT – Access Canberra

WA – Government of Western Australia

NT – NT.GOV.AU

SA – SA.GOV.AU

QLD – Queensland Government

Vic – Consumer Affairs Victoria

Tas – Tasmanian Government