Club committee meetings are needed to conduct important club business but most importantly, they are required as per the club’s constitution.

The club committee should meet as often as is necessary to properly manage the affairs of the club. It’s best to check your club’s constitution for this information.

Committee meetings are also necessary for:

Decision making

Reporting and accountability

Reviewing and analysis

Problem solving

Discussion

Notice of Meetings:

Notice of each committee meeting must be given as per your club’s constitution. Dates for committee meetings should be set well in advance. Ideally, you should set regular meeting dates and times at the beginning of each year/season and adjust as needed, For example. (First Wednesday of the month at 7pm) and confirm at the end of each monthly meeting.

Attendance:



Unless the association's constitution says otherwise, only committee members are entitled to attend committee meetings. However, the committee may permit members and other persons to attend. A quorum is the minimum number of committee members required to be present for the meeting to go ahead. The constitution must specify the quorum and the procedure to be followed if a quorum is not present.

Agenda:

Good preparation and use of Meeting Agendas assist meetings to run efficiently, to time, provides the Committee with a meeting focus, and can assist in keeping members informed and engaged. The Club Secretary, in consultation with the President will be responsible for preparing the Agenda and inviting members and guests to attend. The agenda is the basis of any meeting and provides direction, structure and purpose.

Most meetings will have a standard agenda covering:

Opening (including any formal requirements such as approving Minutes from previous meeting)

Apologies

Declarations of any conflicts of interest

Business arising from previous minutes / meeting

Strategic issues and major items for decisions (these are based on our committee calendar as well as any new issues)

Governance issues (these are based on the plan from our calendar as well as the tabling of the financial statement for the month and any new issues)

Other (this is not “general business” – it is specific matters as nominated before the meeting using the process above)

Tabling and discussing reports as required (including portfolio reports)

Close (including reviewing and adjusting the committee calendar)The agenda and any relevant information should be circulated prior to the meeting so that members may attend the meeting prepared to make a well-informed contribution.

The agenda and any relevant information should be circulated prior to the meeting so that members may attend the meeting prepared to make a well-informed contribution.

Minutes:

Minutes of meetings must be kept in written or electronic form. The Minutes should provide a record of the proceedings of the meeting just sufficiently to be useful and transparent. E.g. the Minutes do not need to detail all the points of discussion, rather summarise and provide the resultant decision.

The day, date, time and place of the meeting

The time the meeting started

The names of those present and any apologies

That the chair announced a quorum was present and that the meeting was duly constituted (if this announcement was made)

A reference to minutes of the previous committee meeting and the signing of them as a correct record

Details of every resolution put to members and whether it was passed with the appropriate majority

Details of persons voting against a motion or abstaining from voting if those persons request that this be recorded

An overview of discussions on decisions made

The date and time for the next meeting, if this is determined during the meeting

The time the meeting ended

Tips for productive meetings:

No one enjoys a meeting for the sake of a meeting. These few tips will help ensure each meeting is effective and relevant.