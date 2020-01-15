Delegation is one of the most important skills a committee can master to ensure volunteer burnout does not occur. Delegations also an important process in succession planning and volunteer development.

Delegation is not dumping your work on to someone else - it is giving a job to someone, defining the parameters to accomplish the job, and giving the person the autonomy to complete it.

Steps for Delegation:

Step one – define the task. Cleary define what needs to be done and write it down.

Step two – define the outcomes and results clearly and write it down.

Step three – select the right person or team for the task. Consider:

Do they have the time?

Do they have the ability?

What will they get form the experience?

Can they work with the rest of the team?

Step four – explain the reason and expectations to who you have selected. Remember to:

Explain why they were selected for the job

Explain the job clearly along with the outcomes and time requirement

Don't underestimate the size of the job or give the impression that it’s not important

Check they have understood all information

Step five – Support and communicate openly and consider regular ‘check-ins’. Keep them involved and make sure they feel support – help where need be.

Step six – recognise and reward. Be sure to make them feel appreciated for completing the task and reward them for their efforts.

Remember delegation allows you to make the best use of your time and skills, and it helps other others in the club grow and develop to ensure the club continues to operate effectively.