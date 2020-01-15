Given the level of responsibility the committee holds, it is vital that every member has the skills and abilities they need to carry out their role.

Club committees should ensure that all their members receive the necessary induction, training and ongoing support needed to fulfil their roles effectively.

This is where your succession planning documents come in handy. Succession planning will ensure the committee is always functional and operational. Succession planning will ensure your club stays on track and transitions smoothly when club committees change.

Also consider training options for your committee members. Your state or local sport organisation often offer free or cheap education for club committee members. Attending training/education sessions also provide a great networking opportunity giving you the chance to connect with people within and outside your sport.