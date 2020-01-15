Your club’s constitution will stipulate how the committee is appointed. Most AFL club committees are elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) however some club committee members may be appointed.

Nominations should be called for and made in writing well in advance of the AGM. Someone may want to join the club committee.

A committee should operate as a team and work towards common goals by drawing on the skills and talents of each other. It is important to recognise these skills and talents but also establish the types of skills that may be required, so in future you can identify potential committee members. The key elements you should pay attention to when recruiting committee members are:

A commitment to your club

Sufficient time to devote to your club

An understanding of the role of the committee

A skillset match

Enthusiastic and interested in the club

Good communication skills

Leadership and listening skills

Honesty

A diverse committee makeup (male / female, age, ethnicity, geographic location etc.) also needs to be considered. This will ensure your club considers all the diverse needs of its members.