For the 2020 season, the AFL is partnering with the AFL Coaches Association and its Tackle Your Feelings program to provide all coaches with access to a mandatory Mental Health Awareness module.

This module will be made part of the renewal process, and will also be added to the Foundation courses, meaning that next year ALL coaches will complete an online module on Mental Health Awareness as part of their accreditation and registration for 2020.

New Coaches:

All new coaches are required to:

Complete the Coaching Profile and select a Coaching Role Pay the CoachAFL Membership Fee of $49.50 Agree to the Coaches’ Code of Conduct Complete the online Foundation Course relevant to the playing age group of their team (Junior, Youth or Senior), including modules on Concussion Management & Mental Health Awareness.

This process remains the same as it was for 2018 & 2019. A coach is NOT required to attend a workshop to gain Foundation accreditation .

Re-Accrediting Coaches with an Accreditation expiring at the end of 2019:

For those coaches with an accreditation expiring at the end of 2019 they are required to:

Update their Coaching Profile and their Coaching Role/s Pay the annual CoachAFL Membership Fee of $49.50 Agree to the Coaches’ Code of Conduct Complete an online module on Mental Health Awareness

This process mirrors what was done for 2019, with the Mental Health Awareness course becoming the mandatory renewal module (in 2018 this was concussion management, 2019 was Respectful Relationships).



Existing Coaches with an Accreditation expiring in either 2020/21:

For those coaches with an accreditation expiring in 2020/21 they will be required to:

Update their Coaching Profile and their Coaching Role/s Agree to the Coaches’ Code of Conduct Complete an online module on Mental Health Awareness

Coaches with an accreditation expiry at the end of 2020/21 will have been accredited under the previous 4-year accreditation model.

Registering as a Coach to a Club in 2020:



The registration process for coaches will remain the same in 2020. Coaches will need to select their coaching role in their profile on CoachAFL by selecting the correct League and Club. This information will then be transferred across to FootyWeb (SportsTG) every 24 hours.

For more information please go to https://coach.afl



If clubs have any queries they are encouraged to contact the CoachAFL Support Team at coaching@afl.com.au