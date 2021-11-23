Critical incidents refer to any extraordinary and unexpected circumstances that may cause a traumatic reaction, such as the death or critical injury of a player, club person, family member etc, destruction of whole or part of a premises, or acute illness etc. The Critical Incident Response Guide aims to guide clubs to respond to a critical incident. It helps navigate a club's responsibilities in responding to an incident along with supporting those experiencing distress. The guide can be used as a reference point in working through the incident that has occurred, as well as assisting in any documentation and supporting club members impacted by the incident. The document also provides key contacts within the AFL, along with reporting procedures, and resources to assist in seeking help for club members.