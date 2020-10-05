The AFL Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards annually recognise best practise in community football facility development across Australia, along with the people, clubs and other stakeholders driving our best projects.

In a decorated career across many areas of the code, Ken spent much of his last decade of his career developing the AFL’s interest and partnerships in the community facilities space, leading outcomes related to over 800 community football facility projects in that period.

These projects area remarkable examples of best practise that align very strongly to the AFL’s aim of providing well positioned, welcoming, fit for purpose football facilities that support our growing game’s strategic priorities.