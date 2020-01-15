The treasurer ensures that a financial management system and reporting system is in place and operable, so the club committee has an accurate, true and correct understanding of the financial status of the club at all times.

Key Responsibilities

Establish a club Budget

Maintaining up-to-date records of all income & expenditure

Ensure all money received is recorded and banked promptly

Prepare and distribute invoices/accounts for services rendered

Maintain the club’s cash flow

Ensure financial policy and procedures are in place and maintained

Submit reports to the Committee in an accurate and timely manner

Manage payments for paid employees & honorariums to volunteers

Submit tax returns (BAS) and income tax payments for employees as required under tax law

Prepare all necessary financial statements for the annual report

Prepare financial accounts suitable for auditing and are audited as required

Key Requirements