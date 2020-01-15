There are many potential risks for clubs when it comes to financial management including:

Payment of accounts, reimbursements & players/staff in cash

Coach and player contracts made without executive approval

Workers attitude – e.g. Bar/Canteen of “one for all the hard work done”, Gatekeepers - allowing free admittance and/or understating attendance

Emergency procedures – what does your Club have in place?

Secure Data – where is it kept and is it backed up? Online/USB/Folder

Asset control - Stock for the bar/canteen sold and paid for by the same person, medical supplies, footballs

Its recommended clubs adopt policies and procedures to reduce potential risks.

Bank Accounts and EFTPOS Machines

Use online banking as the preferred banking method

Have a minimum of two account signatories for payments online and to sign cheques

Treasurer to reconcile the bank account monthly as a minimum

Use EFTPOS machines and online payments to reduce cash handling

Organise a club credit card to track payment of expenses

Cash on Hand

Cash should be kept in a secure safe with details on who has access to the safe

Cash should be banked as quickly as possible

Generally, clubs should only keep the cash floats in the safe where possible as a minimum.

When significant amounts of cash are to be taken to be banked we suggest two people go together for safety reasons (over $10,000).

Care should be taken when taking cash from the safe to the car, and if taking cash home to bank the next business day

Cash Float Management

Beginning floats should be checked off and agreed

Sign off sheets should be used when counting end of day balances and reconciling sales less opening floats.

Sense checks of the sales figures based on the end of day floats to be performed by the Treasurer. i.e. does $50 in beer sales make sense when we sold 5 slabs of beer?

Bills paid for during the day out of cash floats

Separate major income streams in the P&L

General Rules