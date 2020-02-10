Footyweb is the AFL’s official membership, payments and competition management system.

Footyweb is used by various different stakeholders involved in grassroots football and this includes League Administrators, Club Volunteers, Team Managers, Coaches, Players/Participants.

Some of the operational processes handled by Footyweb include:

Registration of Players, Volunteers, Officials

Collection of Player Fees online

Matchday Team Sheets

Post game scores, stats & awards

Fixtures, Ladders & Results

Transfers & Permits

Tribunals

Communications

For more information on Footyweb, online userguides and videos please visit the support page and click on Sport Specific Advice > AFL.

Click here to access Footyweb directly.