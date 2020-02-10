Footyweb is the AFL’s official membership, payments and competition management system.
Footyweb is used by various different stakeholders involved in grassroots football and this includes League Administrators, Club Volunteers, Team Managers, Coaches, Players/Participants.
Some of the operational processes handled by Footyweb include:
- Registration of Players, Volunteers, Officials
- Collection of Player Fees online
- Matchday Team Sheets
- Post game scores, stats & awards
- Fixtures, Ladders & Results
- Transfers & Permits
- Tribunals
- Communications
