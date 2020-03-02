Congratulations! You have been appointed to a role within the club committee!

But where do you start? Firstly, thank you for your committment! Community football would not happen without the dedication and work of volunteers like you!

There are many tasks and requirements for the committee to complete prior, during and post season. This template calendar has been designed to help navigate those requirements.

This Footyweb Webinar will also help you navigate the Footyweb requiredments for the begining of the season.