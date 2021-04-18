The AFL has commenced our transition to a new registration and competition management platform called PlayHQ. This will eventually replace Footyweb, our current platform built and managed by Gameday.

Post our 2021 season, participants and administrators will begin to enjoy the benefits of the new mobile friendly platform, providing them with registration, competition management and electronic scoring that can be accessed using any device, at any time.

PlayHQ will transform the participation experience for everyone involved in community football, Auskick, AFL9s and Schools. The simple and intuitive platform will provide easy access to registration, competition management, umpire scheduling, enhanced website & communication capabilities and real time game progress updates and stats.

Throughout the 2021 season we will continue to work closely alongside PlayHQ to provide extensive input into the platform design and to develop our transition plan. An AFL working group has been established, with representatives from States/Territories and a number of AFL departments to provide input into this process along with a key aim to ensure all historical player game & goal stats are migrated across to the new PlayHQ platform.

We look forward to sharing more details around the transition plan, the new platform, and how it will support our goal of increasing participation in grassroots sport and reducing the time required of our football administrators, coaches, umpires and volunteers. For more information, please visit www.playhq.com/afl