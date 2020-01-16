It is important to understand the key motivations as to both why kids play sport and why kids stop playing football.
The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) in partnership La Trobe University, undertook the Youth Participation Research Project (2017) to identify and address the barriers to sports participation amongst Australian youths.
Why do young people play sport?
- To have fun with their friends and develop new friendships
- For excitement and enjoyment
- Stress relief
- To experience challenge, achievement and personal responsibility
- To use and improve their skills
Why do kids drop out of sport?
- Cost of participation
- Time pressures i.e. employment, academic, socialising
- Sport is too competitive and is a large commitment
- Lack of support from family
- Not confident in skill level to continue to participate
Kids are more likely to stay in sport if they have positive experiences. Clubs and coaches need to be aware of these themes and take steps to ensure that everything is done to ensure enjoyment.
Future Threats or Barriers
Key threats or barriers to participation in sport, which as a football community we need to be aware of and subsequently address include:
- Competition from other sports
- Population shifts
- Technology distractions (TV, Internet, video games, etc)
- Lack of volunteers
- Failure to engage in transition programs with relevant junior or senior clubs
- Time and travel restraints
- A greater choice in leisure options
- Lack of facilities to cope with growth