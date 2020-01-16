It is important to understand the key motivations as to both why kids play sport and why kids stop playing football.

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) in partnership La Trobe University, undertook the Youth Participation Research Project (2017) to identify and address the barriers to sports participation amongst Australian youths.

Why do young people play sport?

To have fun with their friends and develop new friendships

For excitement and enjoyment

Stress relief

To experience challenge, achievement and personal responsibility

To use and improve their skills

Why do kids drop out of sport?

Cost of participation

Time pressures i.e. employment, academic, socialising

Sport is too competitive and is a large commitment

Lack of support from family

Not confident in skill level to continue to participate

Kids are more likely to stay in sport if they have positive experiences. Clubs and coaches need to be aware of these themes and take steps to ensure that everything is done to ensure enjoyment.

Future Threats or Barriers

Key threats or barriers to participation in sport, which as a football community we need to be aware of and subsequently address include: