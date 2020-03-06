2019
|
STATE / TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARD
|
NSW/ACT
|
Merinda Roll
|
Dubbo Junior Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
NT
|
Peter Leonard
|
Wanderers Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
QLD
|
Debra Macqueen
|
Morningside AFC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
SA
|
Andrew Frazer
|
Bridgewater Callington Raiders Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
TAS
|
Barry Hassett
|
Glenorchy Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
VIC
|
Rex Ashenden
|
Endeavor Hills Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
WA
|
John Sobolewski
|
Sorrento Duncraig Junior Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
2018
|
STATE / TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARD
|
NSW/ACT
|
Ash Nugent
|
Western Sydney
|
National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year
|
NSW/ACT
|
Darren Mearrick
|
Camden Haven Bombers Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
NT
|
Jamie Barry
|
Nightcliff Tigers Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
QLD
|
Mark Mason
|
AFL Wide Bay
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
SA
|
Michael Fogarty
|
Crystal Brook Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
TAS
|
Natasha Cormie
|
Tigers Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
VIC
|
Michael Meeng
|
Officer Kangaroos Junior Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
WA
|
Mark Brookes
|
South Fremantle District
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
2017
|
STATE / TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARDS
|
NSW/ACT
|
Chris Lear
|
Wyong Lakes Australian Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
NT
|
Alex Bisset
|
Sharks Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
QLD
|
David Bartlett
|
Western Magpies Australian Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
SA
|
Arjun Sreedhar
|
South Australian National Football League
|National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year
|
SA
|
Craig Tunkin
|
Millicent Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
TAS
|
Brett Sweeney
|
Launceston Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
VIC
|
Lou Ioan
|
Doncaster Junior Football Club
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
WA
|
Tom Busher
|
South West Regional Football Development Council
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
2016
|
STATE/ TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARD
|
NSW/ACT
|
Neil Dunn
|
Tamworth AFL
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
NT
|
Janette Wray
|
Northern Territory FL – Waratah FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
QLD
|
Shane Jurgens
|
AFL Townsville – University Hawks AFC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
SA
|
Warwick Giles
|
Roxby Downs Junior Football Association
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
TAS
|
David Galloway
|
North Eastern Football Union – Scottsdale Crows
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
VIC
|
Gary Lee
|
North Melbourne Football Club – The Huddle
|
National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year
|
VIC
|
Jane Steicke
|
AFL Central Murray – Woorinen FNC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
WA
|
Dave Burton
|
West Australian Womens Football League – Joondalup Women’s FC
2015
|
STATE/TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARD
|
New South Wales/ACT
|
Trevor Byrne
|
St Ives AFC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Northern Territory
|
Alesha & Peter Shepard
|
Tracy Village
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Queensland
|
Rob Purves
|
Noosa Tigers
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
South Australia
|
Jarrod Starkey
|
Whyalla Football League Junior Committee
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Tasmania
|
Bill Trethewie
|
Tasmania University FC, Old scholars FA
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Victoria
|
Christine Swinburne
|
St Johns Old Collegians FC (VAFA)
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Western Australia
|
Rod Atherton
|
Donnybrook FC / South West FL
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
2014
|
STATE/TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|AWARD
|
New South Wales/ACT
|
Tony Dean
|
Collingullie Ashmont Kapooka FC
|State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Northern Territory
|
Stephanie Jungfer
|
Waratah FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Queensland
|
Brett Gillett
|
Wilston Grange FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
South Australia
|
Darren Longbottom
|
Brinkworth Spalding Redhill FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Tasmania
|
Tom Englund
|
Wynyard FC and Burnie Dockers FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Victoria
|
Geoff Morgan
|
Sorrento FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Western Australia
|
Deb Thoars
|
Newman Tigers FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
2013
|
STATE/TERRITORY
|
NOMINEES
|
PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION
|
AWARD
|
New South Wales/ACT
|
David Burgess
|
AFL Greater Sydney Juniors
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Northern Territory
|
Peter Wunungmarra
|
Eagles FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Queensland
|
Deion Menzies
|
AFL Brisbane Juniors
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
South Australia
|
Peter Chapman
|
South Adelaide FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Tasmania
|
Barry Walker
|
North West Burnie
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Victoria
|
Mick Psaila
|
St Albans FC
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year
|
Western Australia
|
Luke McNiece
|
Coolbinia Bombers
|
State/Territory Volunteer of the Year