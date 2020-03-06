2019 

STATE / TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARD

NSW/ACT

Merinda Roll

Dubbo Junior Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

NT

Peter Leonard

Wanderers Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

QLD

Debra Macqueen

Morningside AFC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

SA

Andrew Frazer

Bridgewater Callington Raiders Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

TAS

Barry Hassett

Glenorchy Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

VIC

Rex Ashenden

Endeavor Hills Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

WA

John Sobolewski

Sorrento Duncraig Junior Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

 

2018

STATE / TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARD

NSW/ACT

Ash Nugent

Western Sydney

National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year

NSW/ACT

Darren Mearrick

Camden Haven Bombers Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

NT

Jamie Barry

Nightcliff Tigers Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

QLD

Mark Mason

AFL Wide Bay

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

SA

Michael Fogarty

Crystal Brook Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

TAS

Natasha Cormie

Tigers Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

VIC

Michael Meeng

Officer Kangaroos Junior Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

WA

Mark Brookes

South Fremantle District

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

 

2017

STATE / TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARDS

NSW/ACT

Chris Lear

Wyong Lakes Australian Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

NT

Alex Bisset

Sharks Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

QLD

David Bartlett

Western Magpies Australian Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

SA

Arjun Sreedhar

South Australian National Football League

 National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year

SA

Craig Tunkin

Millicent Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

TAS

Brett Sweeney

Launceston Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

VIC

Lou Ioan

Doncaster Junior Football Club

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

WA

Tom Busher

South West Regional Football Development Council

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

 

2016

STATE/ TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARD

NSW/ACT

Neil Dunn

Tamworth AFL

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

NT

Janette Wray

Northern Territory FL – Waratah FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

QLD

Shane Jurgens

AFL Townsville – University Hawks AFC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

SA

Warwick Giles

Roxby Downs Junior Football Association

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

TAS

David Galloway

North Eastern Football Union – Scottsdale Crows

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

VIC

Gary Lee

North Melbourne Football Club – The Huddle

National Multicultural Ambassador of the Year

VIC

Jane Steicke

AFL Central Murray – Woorinen FNC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

WA

Dave Burton

West Australian Womens Football League – Joondalup Women’s FC

 

2015

STATE/TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARD

New South Wales/ACT

Trevor Byrne

 St Ives AFC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Northern Territory

 Alesha & Peter Shepard

 Tracy Village

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Queensland

 Rob Purves

 Noosa Tigers

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

South Australia

 Jarrod Starkey

 Whyalla Football League Junior Committee

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Tasmania

 Bill Trethewie

 Tasmania University FC, Old scholars FA

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Victoria

 Christine Swinburne

 St Johns Old Collegians FC (VAFA)

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Western Australia

 Rod Atherton

 Donnybrook FC / South West FL

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

 

2014

STATE/TERRITORY

NOMINEES

 PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION AWARD

New South Wales/ACT

Tony Dean

Collingullie Ashmont Kapooka FC

 State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Northern Territory

Stephanie Jungfer

Waratah FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Queensland

Brett Gillett

Wilston Grange FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

South Australia

Darren Longbottom

Brinkworth Spalding Redhill FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Tasmania

Tom Englund

Wynyard FC and Burnie Dockers FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Victoria

Geoff Morgan

Sorrento FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Western Australia

Deb Thoars

Newman Tigers FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

 

2013

STATE/TERRITORY

NOMINEES

PRIMARY CLUB / LEAGUE / REGION

AWARD

New South Wales/ACT

David Burgess

AFL Greater Sydney Juniors

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Northern Territory

Peter Wunungmarra

Eagles FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Queensland

Deion Menzies

AFL Brisbane Juniors

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

South Australia

Peter Chapman

South Adelaide FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Tasmania

Barry Walker

North West Burnie

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Victoria

Mick Psaila

St Albans FC

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year

Western Australia

Luke McNiece

Coolbinia Bombers

State/Territory Volunteer of the Year