Any Auskick Centre, School, Community Club or League is invited to nominate an outstanding volunteer as part of the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards.
The volunteer may have contributed to the completion of a major or significant project throughout the year or they may be someone who has contributed in a number of roles over a long period.
Each State/Territory will evaluate the nominations and ultimately will determine their winners across each Volunteer category. The AFL National Volunteer Award categories open for nominations are the following
- Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer
- NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer
- AFL Diversity Ambassador
- AFL Primary School Ambassador
- AFL Secondary School Ambassador
- AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer
- AFL Junior Coach
- AFL Senior Coach
- AFL National Community Umpiring Service
Click here to view the selection criteria for each Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award.
The State/Territory Volunteers Award winners of each category receive:
- Invitation to the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards held in Melbourne for the State/Territory Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest
- Return flights (Except Victoria) for the State/Territory Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest
- Accommodation in Melbourne for 2 nights
The Toyota AFL National Volunteers Award winners of each category receive:
- Tickets to the Toyota AFL Grand Final (GFAFL19/76) for the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest
- Return flights (except Victoria) for the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest
- Accommodation for 3 nights (Thurs – Sat) in Melbourne for Toyota AFL Grand Final weekend
- The opportunity to walk in the Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade
- Pre and post Toyota AFL Grand Final functions
Previous award recipients can be found here.