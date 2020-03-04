Any Auskick Centre, School, Community Club or League is invited to nominate an outstanding volunteer as part of the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards.

The volunteer may have contributed to the completion of a major or significant project throughout the year or they may be someone who has contributed in a number of roles over a long period.

Each State/Territory will evaluate the nominations and ultimately will determine their winners across each Volunteer category. The AFL National Volunteer Award categories open for nominations are the following

Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer

AFL Diversity Ambassador

AFL Primary School Ambassador

AFL Secondary School Ambassador

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer

AFL Junior Coach

AFL Senior Coach

AFL National Community Umpiring Service

Click here to view the selection criteria for each Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award.

The State/Territory Volunteers Award winners of each category receive:

Invitation to the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards held in Melbourne for the State/Territory Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest

Return flights (Except Victoria) for the State/Territory Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest

Accommodation in Melbourne for 2 nights

The Toyota AFL National Volunteers Award winners of each category receive:

Tickets to the Toyota AFL Grand Final (GFAFL19/76) for the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest

Return flights (except Victoria) for the Toyota AFL National Volunteer Award winners of each category + guest

Accommodation for 3 nights (Thurs – Sat) in Melbourne for Toyota AFL Grand Final weekend

The opportunity to walk in the Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade

Pre and post Toyota AFL Grand Final functions

Previous award recipients can be found here.